Drake Maye Delivers Strong Claim on Patriots Offense
The New England Patriots suffered their latest heartbreaking loss of the Drake Maye era on Sunday, falling to the Indianapolis Colts by a score of 25-24.
However, unlike last week where the Patriots were absolutely hammered by the Miami Dolphins, the team showed some positive signs, and after the game, Maye said that New England's offense looked "dynamic."
Maye himself has completely changed the complexion of the Pats' offense, and in the loss to the Colts, he went 24-for-30 with 238 yards, a touchdown and an interception. He also carried the ball five times for 59 yards.
The rookie quarterback spread the ball around efficiently throughout the afternoon, hitting six different pass-catchers. Tight end Hunter Henry led the way with seven catches.
Through nine games and eight starts overall this season, Maye has thrown for 1,696 yards, 11 touchdowns and eight picks while completing 67.1 percent of his passes. He has also rushed for 345 yards while, averaging a robust 9.1 yards per carry.
The No. 3 overall pick took over under center in mid-October, supplanting veteran signal-caller Jacoby Brissett.
The Patriots' offense has undoubtedly looked better with Maye taking snaps, although it is still obviously a work in progress.
It is blatantly obvious that New England needs more weapons, as it lays claim to likely the worst group of skill position players in football. Not only that, but the Pats have a miserable offensive line.
Luckily, the Pats will have plenty of cap room heading into the offseason, so they should be able to address their issues.
The Patriots fell to 3-10 with their Week 13 defeat and will have a bye next weekend. They will then head on the road to face the Arizona Cardinals on Dec. 15.
