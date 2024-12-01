Patriots Lose Heartbreaker to Colts
The New England Patriots appeared to have a great chance to win their fourth game of the season today against the Indianapolis Colts. Unfortunately, they were denied that win by Anthony Richardson and the Colts.
After leading 24-17 heading into the final drive of the game for Indianapolis, the Patriots had a chance to end the game. They had the Colts at fourth down from the New England three yard line, but Richardson found wide receiver Alec Pierce for the touchdown.
Instead of kicking the extra point to tie the game and head to overtime, Indianapolis head coach Shane Steichen decided to go for two. It was an incredibly gutsy call, but it paid off.
Richardson took the quarterback draw and ran up the middle and crashed into the end zone.
With that play, the Colts took a 25-24 lead and held it for the rest of the game.
On the final drive for the Patriots, they showed fight. They pulled off a few quick plays and got into position for a 68-yard field goal attempt. Joey Slye was right on line, but came up just short on the kick.
Due to the loss, New England has dropped to 3-10 on the season. Indianapolis, on the other hand, improved to 6-7 with the win.
For the Patriots, losing the game was not the worst thing in the world. They give themselves a chance to move up in the 2025 NFL Draft order. New England will take wins, but losses might actually be best when looking at the long-term picture for the franchise.
It's a heartbreaking loss for the young Patriots, but they put up a lot of fight. Drake Maye once again had a solid outing, completing 24 of his 30 pass attempts for 238 yards, a touchdown, and an interception. He also picked up 59 yards on the ground.
Christian Gonzalez recorded another interception and Christian Elliss also had an interception.
There are some positives to take away from the game, but it was a crushing defeat for the young squad.
New England will have their bye week in Week 14 and then will head to Arizona for a road matchup against the Cardinals.