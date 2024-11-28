Patriots WR Responds to Locker Room Concerns
The New England Patriots were absolutely hammered by the Miami Dolphins this past Sunday in what was considered a major step back for the club.
However, after the game, Patriots players were reportedly seen laughing and kind of having a good time in the locker room.
That rumored attitude did not sit well with fans and media pundits who were concerned New England wasn't exactly taking things seriously, but wide receiver Kendrick Bourne has quelled some of the noise.
"I look at losing, we have to learn from it. We’ve got to use it in a certain way. I’ve seen the reports about us laughing or whatever. I don’t really know. But I think it’s a mindset," Bourne said, via Chris Mason of Mass Live. "We can’t be pouting around also. We can’t just hold on to bad things. We have to move on."
The Pats fell 34-15 to the Dolphins, and after the game, head coach Jerod Mayo proceeded to place all of the blame on his players for the loss.
Things don't appear to be all swell in Foxborough, but Bourne is doing his best to make sure everyone knows that it isn't as it seems.
“So I think there’s a balance to it," added Bourne. "Not taking it as a joke. It’s not funny to lose. It’s not a joke at all. But there’s also a balance of, we can’t hold on to the past and let our mistakes, let the losses affect this week. So I think of that as balance. We take it serious. We want to be better. But, also not let it affect us moving forward.”
Bourne logged three catches for 30 yards in the loss and has totaled 16 receptions for 170 yards and a touchdown in seven games this season overall.
The Patriots are now just 3-9 on the year.
