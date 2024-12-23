Drake Maye Sounds Off on Patriots Coaching Rumors
The New England Patriots lost yet another game on Sunday, falling to the Buffalo Bills by a score of 24-21.
All things considered, the Patriots actually put together an admirable effort, which does speak volumes about the spirit of the team right now.
It also may have been a bit of a moral victory for head coach Jerod Mayo, who has been in the crosshairs throughout the season and could be coaching for his job.
When asked about the rumors about New England's coaching staff after the game, Maye gave a quick—but powerful—response.
"BS, if you ask me," Maye said.
Maye went 22-for-36 with 261 yards, a couple of touchdowns and an interception against the Bills and has been the saving grace for the Pats this year.
Not that it has resulted in a lot of wins, as the Patriots are just 3-12 and have won just two games since Maye supplanted Jacoby Brissett as the starter in mid-October, but he has at least given New England fans a reason to believe moving forward.
Of course, the Pats also need to have stability with their coaching staff, which is definitely up in the air right now.
It does look like Mayo will be back next season. Owner Robert Kraft seems willing to give Mayo another chance so long as things don't go completely haywire between now and the end of 2024, and battling Buffalo so valiantly surely earned Mayo some points.
The players appear to have Mayo's back, as well.
Plus, it seems hard to pin all of the blame on Mayo for the Patriots' rough season, as they are clearly one of the least talented teams in the NFL.
New England is set to have expansive cap room heading into the offseason and should be able to add some more pieces. If the Pats flounder again in 2025, then maybe they will go in another direction.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!