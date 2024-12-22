Patriots Players Making Feelings on Jerod Mayo Abundantly Clear
Jerod Mayo's first season as New England Patriots head coach has not exactly gone over well with the fan base, as many are calling for his job and the year isn't even over yet.
But the question is, how do the players feel about Mayo?
Mayo has taken shots at his players multiple times in 2024, so one might think that he may not have a firm handle on the Patriots' locker room.
But that apparently couldn't be further from the truth.
As New England prepared to head into its Week 16 matchup with the Buffalo Bills, ESPN's Mike Reiss released a piece detailing the situation and how Pats players are actually supporting Mayo with the regular season winding down.
“Acknowledging that Mayo is still learning as a first-year head coach, multiple veteran players privately supported him in the locker room over the past few days as media-based speculation about Mayo’s job security has intensified,” Reiss wrote. “They pointed to a locker room that remains united, being part of seven one-score games, and youth/inexperience on the roster among the reasons for that support.”
This falls in line with Patriots rookie quarterback Drake Maye recently saying that he feels the team has Mayo's back, so perhaps things aren't as bad as they appear.
Mayo has been in the crosshairs for his rather questionable conduct in postgame interviews, where he has called out his club on numerous occasions while appearing to dodge accountability.
He has also been questioned for his in-game decision-making.
All of that being said, it's important to understand that Mayo is in his debut campaign and was not exactly given an uber-talented roster to begin his coaching career.
While Mayo is certainly a bit rough around the edges and could use some seasoning, it would also make complete sense for Robert Kraft to give him at least one more season to prove himself before moving on to a new coach.
