Efton Chism III's Journey to Patriots, and Why No One is Surprised He Made It
When reflecting on his time coaching Efton Chism III before he made it to the New England Patriots, Eastern Washington head football coach Aaron Best took a second, looked up and then said, “Efton Chism isn’t just the kind of player you want on your team, he’s the kind of man you want your daughter to marry.”
Chism, the latest wide receiver to be activated for the Patriots, recently saw his NFL debut on the road against the New Orleans Saints after going undrafted. He recorded five kickoff returns for 129 yards with his mother, Kristy, in attendance all the way from Washington. Speaking of his family, there’s a long line of Eftons within the Chism family that goes back decades. While not the first, Efton’s great-grandpa’s brother was also named Efton Chism, but with a different middle name.
Efton’s grandfather was named Efton Lynn Chism — he was the first. Efton’s father is also named Efton Lynn Chism, and since he’s the second, he was given the Roman numeral II (as preferred over Jr.) with Efton also being named Efton Lynn Chism, he’s now Efton Chism III.
Efton Chism III quickly garnered fanfare after being a standout from the Patriots’ most recent preseason. The 5'10”, 198-pound slot receiver caught for 121 yards across 12 receptions, also scoring two touchdowns. Once it was announced that he had made the final 53-man roster, Best said he wasn’t surprised in the slightest.
“It did not surprise me,” Best said. “I remember him facetiming me and telling me the good news, but I had kind of already heard whispers he had already made it. I always try to tell him, to remind yourself to pat yourself on the back because you were the one who took the teachings and the coachings and applied them … he’s going to be trusted in that locker room. He’s highly competitive and he’s bound to do anything he is capable of doing. He will be counted on.”
Following play against the Saints, Efton Chism III also ran for 40 yards across two returns against the Tennessee Titans in Week 7. The game against Tennessee also saw him put up a block that allowed for running back Rhamondre Stevenson to run for a 14-yard gain on a second down in the eventual 31-13 win for New England.
But Efton Chism III’s road to posting NFL statistics and stepping on the Gillette Stadium field has been categorized as a road full of hard work that was embraced by the player every step of the way, according to himself, former coaches and his family.
Efton Chism III, the Youth Player and Family Man
Growing up, athletics were always ingrained in Efton Chism III. Playing Little League Baseball, basketball, track and youth football in the midst of a sports family, it was always apparent to Efton Chism II that his son was a hard worker.
“He just doesn’t have an off button, he was just wired that way,” Efton Chism II said. “It has always been his desire. He was results-driven in a way at a very, very young age … He’s had to make some hard choices along the way.”
The current immediate Chism family consists of Efton Chism III, his dad, his mom and his older-sister by two years, Camille. Both Kristy and Camille are educators, and the family raised the children in Monroe, Washington. The family is very tight-knit and the parents still use a whiteboard in their home to keep up with everyone’s schedules.
Efton Chism II is a Marine Corps veteran. He said that growing up it was important to both him and Kristy that they raised the Chism children with a strong sense of discipline paired with morals and values.
“Our morals and values are really important to us, but also the consequences of choices too," Chism II said. "That was a huge value piece for us. I think a lot of who [Efton Chism III] is as a young man right now comes from a lot of family driven priorities.”
By the time he was in sixth or seventh grade, Efton Chism III had started utilizing that mix of values in training with Michael Bumpus via the Elite Training Academy.
Bumpus played wide receiver for the Seattle Seahawks and Washington State and is a current NFL, college ball radio analyst. The former head coach of the Monroe High School varsity football team, Bumpus also coached Efton Chism III through his high school years. The Chism family all said the Bumpus family remains a big part of Efton Chism III’s life and were very instrumental in getting Efton Chism III to the NFL.
Bumpus said it was always very apparent to him that Efton Chism III knew what it meant to keep his head down and give the sport of football his all.
“Efton was the type of kid who did whatever you asked and went above and beyond. There was never no behavior problems,” Bumpus said. “There was never no attitude problems. He just wanted to be the best that he could be.”
Bumpus put Efton Chism III on the varsity team as just a freshman, a decision he said he made in the pair’s trainings long before he reached high school age.
For Efton Chism III himself though, he too said the fact that he could have a future within the sport of football specifically clicked when he was in his freshman year of high school.
"Once I got to my freshman year of high school, you start doing some seven-on-seven stuff, you start competing varsity," Efton Chism III told Patriots on SI in an exclusive. "And then, you make a couple of big plays and I thought, 'Man, I think I could do this in college.' And then from there is, it was kind of history."
Efton Chism III concluded his time at Monroe High School as the school’s all-time receptions leader and all-time receiver touchdowns leader. With him on the roster, the school made it to the semifinals in its division in Washington, which had never been done in Monroe High School’s history until Efton Chism III was on the roster.
While Bumpus always recognized Efton Chism III’s talent as a slot receiver, the former high school head coach had him play all over the field — from defensive back, to quarterback to receiver. But, before his graduation in 2020, Bumpus said he vividly remembers the moment he knew Efton Chism III was destined for a future as a receiver within the sport.
“One moment I’ll never forget, our quarterback throws the football," Bumpus said. "It's over Efton’s shoulder, like the Willie Mays catch that everyone sees, you know, right over his shoulder, and the way he contorted his body to catch that football. I looked at my coaches and said, that's DI, NFL type of player. He did that, and it just exemplified everything I thought about him."
Efton Chism III, the College Player
Efton Chism III would go Division I; he played under the previously referenced coach Best with Eastern Washington. He accomplished quite a lot as an Eagle, being placed on the AP All-American First Team and All-Big Sky First Team. He concluded his time with 3,852 receiving yards and 37 career touchdowns.
Best is also known as someone who bleeds Eastern Washington pride. The 2010 FCS National Championship coach has been with EW since 1996. Best started as a student-athlete as a long snapper and offensive lineman for the football team, before transitioning to coaching. He started as a student assistant and worked his way up to head coach in 2017. Best coached Efton Chism III throughout his years at Eastern Washington from 2020 to 2024.
Even throughout his two-plus decades of coaching experience with the Eagles, Best said Efton Chism III left a long-lasting impression on him because of his character both on and off the field.
“He's who you want your daughter to marry," Best said of Efton’s character from his time at Eastern Washington. "He's who you want your quarterback to throw the ball to on third down. He's who you want to be your best friend in time of need. He's the son you want when you need someone else to play in the backyard. He's the example you want when someone's trying to lead a lesson. I mean, he's all those things and some.”
In the current landscape of collegiate football, fans of the sport are seeing college players become superstars and capitalize heavily on Name, Image and Likeness (NIL). While Efton Chism III had multiple partnerships and offers, he also made it a point to remain focused on his studies in Health and Physical Education.
Each year, he garnered various academic accolades while being a student-athlete.
Best said how loyal Efton Chism III was to Eastern Washington and his accomplishments in the classroom helped contribute to him getting scouted by the Patriots after graduation.
“He felt the journey that was best for him was to stay at Eastern, and I think that says something," Best said. "In this day and age, I get a lot of scouts that ask, ‘Why didn't he go?’ He had opportunities. And I think it speaks to him that he stayed here and got his degree from Eastern. I think that might be a little bit of an uptick because the guy stayed here … knowing that he’s loyal to the next team he’s on.”
Speaking of the next team, that would be the Patriots. Head coach Mike Vrabel and the Pats signed Efton Chism III in April.
Best said that upon learning that his former WR was bound to see playing time for the Patriots, it was important for the Eagles’ head coach to remind Efton Chism III to celebrate his own hand in his accomplishment.
“That's what I was trying to tell him, to remind yourself to pat yourself on the back, because you took the teachings and coachings and applied them, you can give gratitude to a lot of people. But, don't forget about yourself," Best said he told the 2024 graduate.
Efton Chism III, the NFL Player
The Patriots have a rich history of undrafted players who went on to become success stories with the franchise, including but not limited to David Andrews, Malcolm Butler and Wes Walker. Like Efton Chism III, Walker was a wide receiver who went on to tally almost 10,000 yards in addition to 50 touchdowns.
Efton Chism III is the next player on that list. But, while he said it's an honor to be compared to those guys — he's also focused on crafting his own legacy.
"I feel like I've only been here a couple months so I don't have any legacy yet," Efton Chism III said. "I think it's awesome to be compared to those guys. But at the end of the day, I want to be the best Efton Chism, the best undrafted Eastern Washington receiver to play here. So that just kind of starts with my mentality. [I'll] always obviously look up to those guys and what they did and how they went about their job and their role and what can I learn from them. But, I'm also trying to be the best version of myself as well."
After his signing, Efton Chism III had the previously referenced successful preseason. The Chism family were in attendance for various games across August.
Efton Chism II said he would never forget the first time he saw his son suited up for the Patriots.
“They come jogging out, and he comes running by us, and I'm standing right up next to the sideline," Chism II said. "He winks at me as he goes by with his great smile that we all love and I was emotionally compromised, because as he jogged by me, I saw my name on his jersey. It’s pretty powerful to see all his effort come to some kind of point where he's getting an opportunity.”
Following the preseason, Efton Chism III made the final 53-man roster and recently saw his activation in October.
Like Best, Bumpus also echoed that he wasn’t surprised in the slightest by that particular news.
“He has the potential to be a seven, eight year veteran in NFL, if not longer on the slot, because he understands coverages," Bumpus said. "He understands how to move people off their spots. He's extremely strong for a guy his size, and his hands are second to none. I put his hands up against the best in the league.”
Efton Chism III's Road Ahead
Having already seen his debut and reaching his current level of play following a road full of hard work, Efton Chism III isn't slowing down.
He said he still has plenty left he plans on accomplishing.
"You definitely have to remind yourself that it's a day-to-day, week-to-week process. It's not high school or college where you kind of just roll it out and be the best athlete," Efton Chism III said. "You've got to find all these little details and find something that separates yourself from other people to get you on the field and to then take advantage of those opportunities. Hopefully, more opportunities come and continue just to get better each and every day."
As Efton Chism III has entered the highest level of play possible for football, his hard work is not slowing down in the slightest, said Patriots’ wide receiver coach Todd Downing.
“Efton Chism’s in here at 6:00 a.m. every single morning, and I’m sitting there with a cup of coffee waiting on him,” Downing said on Chism always being one of the first Patriots at trainings. “If he’s not there at 6, I’m worried about him.”
While Efton Chism III has reached his goal of playing in the NFL, it’s beyond clear that he still has plenty he hopes to accomplish. And based on what he and his peers say about his work ethic, it’s beyond clear he won’t stop until he accomplishes them all.
