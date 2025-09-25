Patriots HC Leaves Door Open for Rookie WR
Rookie wide receiver Efton Chism III was a preseason star for the New England Patriots.
The 5'10, 198 pound receiver caught for 121 yards across 12 receptions, also scoring two touchdowns. The Eastern Washington alum signed with the Patriots as a free agent back in May for a record-breaking $259,000 guaranteed within a three-year, $2.99 million contract. But after making the 53-man roster, Chism has since sat out as a healthy scratch for the first three games.
While this is undoubtedly frustrating for Chism and his fans, it's important to consider the wideout still worked his way up from joining the team as an undrafted free agent this summer to earning a roster spot.
Additionally, new head coach Mike Vrabel said he's well-aware of how hard Chism continues to work in practice and is keeping future opportunities for him to appear in-game open.
"Just my decision each and every week. We can only get five right now, we're only taking five. That can change each week," Vrabel said. "He's been working hard in practice. We'll evaluate that each week, what his role could be and how he could help us."
Just last year, Chism finished the year with a school-record 120 receptions for 1,311 yards and 13 touchdowns. Additionally, he finished first in the country with 10 receptions per game.
The Washington native averaged 10 catches per game and caught 13 scores throughout 2024 as well.
Chism and quarterback Drake Maye have also built up a good level of on-field synergy and off-field chemistry. The signal caller previously said Chism's work ethic is consistently impressive.
“He just keeps on showing up,” Maye previously said of Chism. “I think that’s the theme for him throughout camp, throughout joint practices, throughout preseason games. He got into the end zone again tonight. He keeps on showing up. He’s blocking in the run game. He knows what to do. He’s staying late with veterans and asking me, ‘Hey, what do you see on this route?’ He wants it. I think that’s the biggest thing he’s showing and it’s paying off for him.”
As of press time there's an apparent lack of production from the Patriots' receiving corps. In the Pittsburgh loss, the entire receiving corps combined for only 12 catches for a combined total of 93 yards and no touchdowns.
As a result, potential changes could be expected sooner rather than later.
In short — Patriots fans everywhere should keep their eyes peeled for the success story that is Chism, because he could clearly become one of the give active wide receivers for each game at any time.
