ESPN BET Calls Patriots Game Long Before It's Over
It was a slow start for the New England Patriots this afternoon, as by the end of the first quarter, they found themselves having some defensive doldrums as they trailed 10-3 to the one-win Titans.
That was until Drake Maye began to heat up.
With a pass to Austin Hooper to tie it up 10-10, followed by a late first-half dagger to Kayshon Boutte on the third play of a 60-yard drive, the Patriots went into the locker room with a 17-13 lead at the half.
Maye, despite leaving for a few plays due to hitting his head on the Nissan Stadium turf, returned to keep the momentum going in the third quarter.
When all was said and done, Maye finished the day going 21 of 33 with 222 yards. He would throw two touchdowns and rush for 62 yards (43 of which were in the first half), leading the Patriots to 5-2. Going 3-0 in their three-week-long road trip from Buffalo, down to New Orleans, and then to Nashville.
As the internet kept buzzing while Maye was cooking on the field with his receivers, a certain sports app would call the game over on the Titans due to Maye's performance long before the game was even over.
By the third quarter, the Patriots had already taken a 31-13 lead over the Titans. Although there was still much football to be played, ESPN BET, the sports giant's betting app, already let the internet know that they felt that the Pats had this in the bag.
ESPN BET activated an early victory for Drake Maye and the Patriots when they went up by 15+ points in the second half. Thus activating a win for Patriots moneyline bettors.
Most football fans, and sports bettors for that matter, believed New England would walk into Nashville and pounce on the Titans due to multiple reasons: new head coach, Mike Vrabel's return, and Drake Maye's recent surge.
New England came into today a -7 point under favorite, while the over/under for total points scored is 42. It's easy to see why ESPN BET called this one a little early.
As Maye continues to generate MVP season buzz in his second year, and with an easy schedule for the foreseeable future, sports bettors can expect posts like this popping up on their phones as they watch the game every Sunday.
The Patriots let Maye cook, and in return, it made a lot of bettors sleep easier on Sunday night.
