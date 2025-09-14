Five Patriots to Watch vs. Dolphins: Rookie RB Set for Spotlight
The New England Patriots are looking to earn their first win of the season as they prepare for their Week 2 matchup against the Miami Dolphins. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. EST at Hard Rock Stadium.
The Patriots (0-1) suffered a 20-13 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders in their season opener at Gillette Stadium last Sunday. Conversely, the Dolphins (0-1) enter this contest on the heels of a demoralizing 33-8 loss to the Indianapolis Colts. While New England has shown flashes of prowess on both sides of the ball, Miami’s talent and explosive play-making ability might allow them the opportunity to control the action on their home field.
Though many of New England’s notables are expected to garner some attention during this upcoming matchup, here are five players that might raise an eyebrow when the Pats take the field against the Dolphins.
TreVeyon Henderson
Despite aligning on only 25 offensive snaps against the Raiders in Week 1, rookie running back TreVeyon Henderson is eager to showcase both the poise and prowess which is likely to make him one of the team’s most explosive weapons this season. Henderson’s exceptional breakaway speed and acceleration have separated him form his peers, thus far. While Rhamondre Stevenson is unlikely to be unseated as the position’s top option, Henderson’s abilities as a rusher, pass-catcher and blocker make him a potential triple threat in coordinator Josh McDaniels’ offense. As a result, the Ohio State product is expected to see an increase in offensive snaps, and is likley to be be utilized both as an early-down rusher and a backfield receiver against Miami’s defense.
Will Campbell
Despite going the distance (71 snaps) against an aggressive Raiders defense, the Pats rookie left tackle had his share of ups and downs in Week 1. Campbell was whistled for two false starts against Las Vegas — a The LSU product was also involved in a strip-sack which led to Maye's interception. Still, Campbell clearly had more ups than downs against the Raiders — allowing only two pressures and two hurries, en route to earning a 71.6 grade from Pro Football Focus in his pro debut. The rookie will face another tough test this week against Miami’s veteran edge rusher Bradley Chubb. While Chubb has been is capable of being a nightmare matchup for any lineman, Campbell’s strength and athleticism could give him the upper hand over the two-time Pro Bowler — who is returning from from an injury to his ACL, meniscus, and patellar tendon.
Kayshon Boutte
While New England’s offense was largely devoid of bright spots in their 20-13 loss to the Raiders last Sunday, Boutte certainly maximized his position-leading 58 snaps. Boutte caught six passes for a career-high 103 yards — his longest reception coming on a 24-yard connection with quarterback Drake Maye in the first quarter, helping to set up the Pats’ only touchdown. Boutte's athleticism makes him an intriguing player to watch. He is an explosive big-play threat when he is on his game. At 6’0, 195-pounds he possesses a sizable frame to make him tough to bring down after the catch. He also has an inherent speed to be elusive when changing direction. In fact, his ability to adjust his body to make contested catches. Should he draw former Patriots cornerback Jack Jones in coverage, Boutte will face strong competition in the form of Miami’s new physical, ball-hawking cornerback.
Milton Williams
New England’s highest-priced free agent acquisition Milton Williams proved that he is worth the investment against the Raiders. Having aligned on 49 snaps, Williams was credited with six pressures and two run-stuffs, thus making a notable impact on the team’s defensive front. In fact, Williams’ style allows the Pats defense to be more proactive. Rather than reading and reacting to run or pass, the defensive line becomes unlocked to get upfield, leading to more plays behind the line of scrimmage. Williams strength when anchoring, combined with his relentless pursuit of the passer, should increase the amount of pressure he is able to inflict on Dolphins’ right guard Kion Smith, or potentially rookie left guard Jonah Savaiinaea.
Carlton Davis, III
At 6’1” 206-pounds, Davis cuts an imposing presence along the perimeter. Expected to patrol the left side of the defensive backfield, the Auburn product is known for his exceptional athleticism. While Gonzalez has certainly earned the job as New England’s lockdown corner, Davis should win his share of contested catch battles against opposing receivers. In fact, he recently showcased his strength and skills when it comes to securing the jump ball by earning an athletic tip of Raiders’ quarterback Geno Smith’s pass intended for tight end Brock Bowers. The pass was intercepted by Jaylinn Hawkins at the Pats 18-yard line and served as a catalyst for the Pats’ first score of the season. Davis’ size and contested-catch ability could make him a formidable foe for Miami receiver Jaylen Waddle or reserve tight end Julian Hill.
