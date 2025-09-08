Patriots Snap Counts Reveal Ups and Downs in Raiders Loss
FOXBOROUGH, MA. — As the New England Patriots prepare to move forward from their 20-13 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 1, they will certainly take stock into their performance on both sides of the ball.
Despite dropping their 2025 season-opener, there are plenty of areas in which the Patriots will look to build upon, as well as seek improvement. While game-film analysis will be the main focus, a look at playing time may assist the Pats in helping to devise effective strategies moving forward.
Here is a look at the Patriots offensive and defensive snap counts from Sunday’s loss.
OFFENSE
On offense, the Pats overall snap count was 71 versus the Raiders
Offensive Observations:
The Patriots had six players align for every snap on offense: quarterback Drake Maye and the entire starting offensive line consisting of left tackle Will Campbell, left guard Jared Wilson, center Garrett Bradbury, right guard Michael Onwenu and right tackle Morgan Moses.
In spite of the wet weather conditions in southern New England on Sunday, offensive coordiantor Josh McDaniels opted for a more pass-heavy attack against the Raiders — thus limiting the playing time of the Pats’ trio of running backs. Veteran Rhamondre Stevenson led the position group by taking 46 snaps, while exciting rookie TreVeyon Henderson lined up for only 25. Perhaps most surprising was the usage of reserve back Antonio Gibson to just five offensive plays. In order for the Patriots to reverse their offensive woes, McDaniels and Co. must find a way to spark their running game — especially Henderson who needs to be provided greater opportunity to get into space to maximize his play-making abilities.
While New England’s offense was largely devoid of bright spots in Week 1, receiver Kayshon Boutte certainly made the most of his position-leading 58 snaps. Boutte caught six passes for a career-high 103 yards — his longest reception coming on a 24-yard connection with Maye in the first quarter, helping to set up the Pats only touchdown. DeMario Douglas, the recipient of Maye’s sole scoring strike on Sunday, aligned on 45 snaps finishing with -2 yards receiving.
In an attempt to ease receiver Stefon Diggs back into game action, the Patriots aligned the two-time All-Pro on just 29 snaps. However, Diggs did catch six passes for 57 yards in limited duty. Those eager to criticize the veteran receiver conveniently forget that he had not seen regular-season NFL action since suffering a season-ending ACL tear on Oct. 27, 2024. Considering the nature of his injury, his return to the field in any capacity for Week 1 is a positive on which the Pats should build heading into Week 2 and beyond.
Despite going the distance (71 snaps) against an aggressive Raiders defense, the Pats rookie tandem of Will Campbell and Jared Wilson had its share of ups and downs in Week 1. New England’s left side combined for three penalties, including two false starts on Campbell. The LSU product was also involved in a strip-sack which led to Maye's interception. While his status as New England’s fourth overall pick in April’s draft will make him a weekly target for scrutiny, Campbell clearly had more ups and downs on Sunday — allowing only two pressures and two hurries, en route to earning a 71.6 grade from Pro Football Focus in his pro debut.
DEFENSE
On defense, the Pats overall snap count was 63 versus the Raiders.
Defensive Observations:
New England had five defensive players align on each of their 63 snaps on the preventive side of the ball: safeties Craig Woodson and Jaylinn Hawkins, cornerbacks Carlton Davis III and Alex Austin, and linebacker Robert Spillane.
Linebacker Harold Landry entered 2025 while being touted as a “ideal” fit within coach Mike Vrabel’s defense. Throughout each of his 48 snaps against the Raiders, he appeared to adequately fit that description. Landry compiled 2.5 sacks, five total pressures, and three run-stuffs, adding some much-promised aggression to New England’s front seven. He also played a key role in hurting Las Vegas’ quarterback Geno Smith, leading to a third-down sack by Hawkins.
Accordingly, Hawkins was equally as effective on Sunday, finishing the day with five total tackles, two for loss, one quarterback hit, his aforementioned sack, one pass deflection and an interception. His pick was his first as a member of the Patriots, securing a pass tipped by Carlton Davis. Hawkins became the first Pats player since cornerback Ellis Hobbs (Sept. 7, 2008 vs. Kansas City Chiefs) to log an interception and a sack for New England on opening day.
New England’s highest-priced free agent acquisition Milton Williams provide that he is worth the investment against the Raiders. Having aligned on 49 snaps, Williams was credited with six pressures and two run-stuffs, thus making a notable impact on the team’s defensive front.
