Five Potential Patriots Replacements for Antonio Gibson
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The New England Patriots are no stranger to the concept of “next man up.”
From the early dynasy days of former coach Bill Belichick and quarterback Tom Brady, the Pats have always maintained a knock of being able to fill notable voids with suitable personnel.
New England will face such an obstacle this season, with third-down rusher Antonio Gibson having been ruled out for the remainder of the season due to suffering a torn ACL during the Pats’ 23-20 victory over the Buffalo Bills in Week 5.
Gibson was injured on a kickoff return, fielding the ball after Buffalo’s game-tying field goal in the second quarter. He was hit hard in the leg, fumbling as he made his way to the ground. New England recovered the loose ball, but lost Gibson in the process. He entered this Week 5 matchup with 19 carries for 85 yards and one touchdown. He carried the ball six times for 21 yards prior to his departure in this game.
Gibson, a five-year NFL veteran, has a multi-faceted skill set as a running back and special teams returner, allowing him to remain a comfortable fit with the Patriots, while distinguishing himself from his competition — specifically his teammates Rhamondre Stevenson and TreVeyon Henderson.
With Gibson now out, here is a look at five potential replacements for his services for the remainder of 2025.
Terrell Jennings
Jennings, a scout-teamer in 2024, signed to New England’s active roster last December. The 6’0” 217-pound running back originally joined the Pats signed as a rookie free agent last May out of Florida A&M. The 24-year-old played in three games for the Patriots last season and finished with 13 carries for 33 yards. He routinely aligned with the Pats second-team offense during training camp. He carried the ball six times for 19 yards and one touchdown during the preseason. Jennings’ experience should make him the front-runner to take Gibson’s place and would be a comfortable fit within New England’s run-heavy game plan.
JaMycal Hasty
Hasty was a roster casualty during final cuts at the conclusion of training camp. As such, he could be an immediate plug-and-play addition. Hasty was originally claimed off waivers by New England from the Jacksonville Jaguars in November 2023. The 28-year-old played in two games with the Pats in 2023, while suiting up for 15 games in 2024. He logged 20 rushing attempts for 69 yards and caught 10 passes for 59 yards and one touchdown. After two seasons with the Niners (2020-21), Hasty was claimed off waivers by Jacksonville in August 2022, where he remained until being acquired by the Pats. Overall, Hasty has played in 56 regular season games and has 479 rushing yards on 121 attempts with four touchdowns and 60 receptions for 375 yards and 2 touchdowns. He has also played in five postseason games, compiling 36 rushing yards and 13 receiving yards.
Jamaal Williams
Williams became a free agent back in March when the New Orleans Saints released him with one more year left on his contract. He had signed a three-year deal with the Saints after his stint with the Detroit Lions, but things never really worked out for him in New Orleans. In his eight game career, he has amassed 4,122 rushing yards on 1069 attempts with 32 touchdowns. He has also caught 187 passes for 1,310 yards and eight scoring receptions. Williams participated in tryouts for the Miami Dolphins and Chicago Bears in August, indicating that he is still looking for a team. With a trip to New Orleans to take on the Saints in Week 6 next on New England’s docket, Williams could be an intriguing choice.
Codarrelle Patterson
Known to Patriots fans for his 2018 season as a return specialist and jet sweep weapon, Patterson spent just last season with the Pittsburgh Steelers. In his lone campaign with the Steelers, he logged 11 kick returns for 240 yards. He was also used as a gadget player on offense, where he had 12 catches for 80 yards and one touchdown and 32 rushes for 135 yards. Prior to signing with Pittsburgh, Patterson spent three seasons with the Atlanta Falcons where he logged 24 of his 61 career starts on offense. He twice led the NFL in kick return yardage (2019 and 2020, both with the Chicago Bears) and was a four-time first-team All-Pro as a kick returner. He has also made a four Pro Bowls and was a member of the NFL's 2010s All-Decade team. His knowledge of Josh McDaniels’ offense, combined with his veteran presence, makes him an interesting dark-horse candidate.
J.J. Taylor
Taylor originally the Pats in 2020 as an undrafted rookie out of Arizona, Taylor has appeared in 12 career games for New England 156 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 52 carries. Taylor was a quite effective between-the-tackles runner for the Patriots, and also contributed as a pass catcher out of the backfield. Taylor is also capable of making things happen on early downs. When he is at his best, the former Arizona Wildcat has the shiftiness and the skill set to be a solid ‘change-of-pace’ back. Taylor has spent the past two seasons with the Houston Texans, alternating between the practice squad and the active roster — the latter of which occurred mostly in 2024.
