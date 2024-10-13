Former Coach Sends Patriots' Drake Maye Motivational Message
The New England Patriots are set to take on the Houston Texans this afternoon with rookie quarterback Drake Maye leading the way. For the first time, fans will see the No. 3 overall pick start.
A lot of excitement and nerves are surrounding Maye's debut.
Some are worried about the team around Maye failing him. Over the first five games of the season, the Patriots' offensive line has struggled. Their wide receivers haven't been much better.
However, there are also some who believe that he's in for a big first start.
One former NFL head coach, Herm Edwards, spoke out with a motivational message for the young quarterback ahead of his starting debut.
“Drake Maye, why not show us why you should have been a starter Week 1? Now, you’re the starting quarterback. You know what you need to do? You need to score some points. This team is only averaging 12 points per game. It’s time to put some points on the board, Drake Maye. Why not show us you can do that? Because now you’re the starting quarterback — probably should have been the starting quarterback Week 1," Edwards stated.
Fans have been calling for Maye to be the starter over the last few weeks. Jacoby Brissett was unable to move the football consistently and frustration was building quickly with him before the change was made.
Now, fans are getting what they asked for with Maye being the starter. Hopefully, the quarterback change ends up paying dividends on the field.
Obviously, the message that Edwards sent to Maye was one of major confidence. It's clear that the former NFL coach is high on the New England rookie. He clearly is expecting Maye to come out and make major improvements to the Patriots' offense right off the bat.
Maye has played in just one drive so far this season. He completed four of his eight pass attempts for 22 yards. He also chipped in 12 yards on the ground.
It will be interesting to see what kind of starting debut performance Maye can put together. He has big-time arm talent and the ability to extend and make plays with his legs.
Hopefully, we'll be talking about a much-improved passing game and an impressive debut from the rookie quarterback tomorrow.
