Former Patriots WR Signs With NFL Playoff Team
Former New England Patriots wide receiver Alex Erickson has signed to the Houston Texans' practice squad, the Texans have announced.
Erickson initially signed to the Patriots' practice squad in December and was elevated to the active roster late last month. He didn't record any catches for New England, but he did spend some time returning kicks and punts.
The 32-year-old, who played his collegiate football at the University of Wisconsin, went undrafted but ultimately made his way to the Cincinnati Bengals in 2016, where he spent the first five seasons of his NFL career.
Erickson actually had some productive moments with the Bengals, particularly in 2019 when he caught 43 passes for 529 yards.
He then landed with the Carolina Panthers in 2021 and also spent the 2023 campaign with the Los Angeles Chargers, where he played in eight games and logged 16 catches for 232 yards and a touchdown.
Over the course of his professional career, Erickson has accumulated 112 receptions for 1,373 yards and a couple of scores.
The Texans added Erickson after parting ways with Diontae Johnson, who was released following Houston's Wild Card Round playoff win over the Chargers.
Meanwhile, the Pats are in dire need of receiving help themselves.
The Patriots fielded arguably the worst group of wide outs in football this season, as their free-agent signings and draft picks did not exactly pan out in that department.
New England is slated to have ample cap room to address the issue this offseason, but whether or not the top receivers on the market will actually want to join the Pats is anyone's guess.
The Patriots did see some promise from Kayshon Boutte and DeMario Douglas, but not nearly enough for them to rely on them as top options in 2025.
We'll see if New England can find some answers in the coming months.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!