Patriots Sign Former Chargers WR
The New England Patriots made a roster move on Wednesday, signing former Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Alex Erickson to the practice squad, the team announced.
Erickson hasn't played at all in 2024. He last appeared with the Chargers last season, playing in eight games and logging 16 catches for 232 yards and a touchdown.
The 32-year-old, who played his collegiate football at the University of Wisconsin, went undrafted but landed with Cincinnati Bengals in 2016.
He spent the first five years of his career with the Bengals, with his best campaign coming in 2019 when he hauled in 43 receptions for 529 yards.
After his stint in Cincinnati, Erickson joined the Carolina Panthers for one season in 2021, where he managed just three grabs for 55 yards.
The Darlington, Wi. native didn't play at all in 2022 before linking up with Los Angeles the following year.
It will be interesting to see if the Patriots actually end up elevating Erickson to the active roster and using him over their final three games.
New England obviously has a massive hole at wide receiver, and it's something that the Pats will absolutely need to address during the offseason.
But perhaps if Erickson can show something over the final few weeks, it will go a long way in the Patriots potentially giving him a shot to make the roster in 2025.
New England is just 3-11 and is coming off of a rough loss to the Arizona Cardinals. The Pats are slated to have expansive cap room heading into free agency, so they will likely be busy in March.
They will also have some crucial decisions to make during the NFL Draft, although it at least appears they have found their quarterback of the future in Drake Maye.
