Former Patriots QB Offers Rough Take on Rookie WRs
Last offseason, the New England Patriots had a dire need at wide receiver, and after striking out in free agency, they attempted to fill the hole in the NFL Draft.
The Patriots ended up selecting Ja'Lynn Polk and Javon Baker in the second and fourth rounds, respectively, and most felt that they made terrific picks.
However, it has not exactly gone according to plan for New England in 2024.
Neither Polk nor Baker has made a significant impact this season, with Polk totaling just 12 catches for 87 yards and a couple of touchdowns and Baker going without a reception entirely. As a matter of fact, he has only been targeted once.
So, what is the issue?
Former Pats quarterback Brian Hoyer recently weighed in on the Quick Snap podcast with center David Andrews, and he feels that the rookie wide outs simply don't have it just yet.
“You've got to evaluate these players a little bit too, but it’s just one of those things, like you put them out there, and they don’t do what they’re supposed to do," Hoyer said (h/t Sara Marshall of Musket Fire). "How many times did Bill [Belichick] used to say, ‘If you don’t know what to do, I can’t put you out there. You’re going to put yourself at risk. You’re going to put your teammates at risk.’ So I wonder how much of that is a factor in that decision-making.”
In other words, Jerod Mayo can't really play either of his two first-year pass-catchers because they don't understand how to man their respective roles. At least not yet.
Polk in particular was widely viewed as a sleeper heading into the season, especially after hauling in 69 receptions for 1,159 yards and nine touchdowns during his final campaign at Washington.
Unforunately, neither player has stepped up, and the Patriots' offense has been languishing as a result.
