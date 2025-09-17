Former Patriots WR Had This to Say About Drake Maye
Drake Maye's success this past Sunday afternoon has made headlines over the last 48 hours. However, it's only been two weeks of regular-season football, and the second-year quarterback of the New England Patriots has a long way to go. There will be a spotlight on him going forward.
Maye would go 19 for 23 for 230 yards and two touchdowns. He led three consecutive scoring drives that amounted to 15 points early on in the game. The Pats defense came up big, stopping Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins offense in the clutch to put the game away late. Despite Maye getting a ton of praise, he reassured in the post-game press conference "that it took everybody."
Sports analysts have had a lot to say about the Patriots' signal caller ever since he went third overall in the 2024 draft. Most of it has been positive. Now with an up-tempo vibe around Gillette Stadium for the time being, former Patriots are coming out to chime in on the chatter around the young quarterback.
Former two-time Super Bowl-winning wide receiver for the Patriots, Chris Hogan, spoke about Maye's progress on his podcast, which he co-hosts with Pats beat reporter for the Boston Globe, Christopher Price, The Patriots Report.
"He's putting it on his shoulders; he's taking the accountability," Hogan said on the episode. "Especially for a play when you're throwing to a ten-year vet and you miss a throw and the body language is this." Hogan would then put his hand on his chest, signaling that he (Maye) took blame for the bad play.
Hogan's high praise for the young quarterback is enough to make any Pats fan smile. These are compliments coming to a guy who went to the Patriots as a free agent at the tail end of the Brady/Belichick dynasty and elevated his career even further.
Hogan, who was probably used to some of Brady's dramatics on the sidelines during his time in New England, spoke about how Maye seems to conduct himself on the team.
"He doesn't seem like he's going to be a big 'ra-ra' guy and get in your face, but there's some accountability being taken by him," Hogan said. "In that leadership role as a quarterback and as a captain, that's what I expect, and that's what I wanted to see. I think and I hope that it's just going to get better as the weeks go on."
If Hogan is loving what he's seeing, you have to wonder what all the other Super Bowl-winning Pats players from the last two decades feel as well.
You can catch the full episode of The Patriots Report on Apple Podcasts right now.
