Patriots' Drake Maye Tosses Two Touchdowns to Open Dolphins Game
The New England Patriots entered their Week 2 matchup against the Miami Dolphins determined to revive an offense which could best be described as inconsistent in Week 1.
Quarterback Drake Maye completed 12-of-14 passes for 129 yards and two touchdowns — while runnign back Rhamondre Stevenson led all rushers with eight carries for 55 yards — as the Patriots currently hold a 15-14 lead over the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.
Here is a look at some first-half highlights from this Week 2 contest between the AFC East rivals.
The Patriots wasted little time in attempting to erase the bad taste remaining in their mouth from their 20-13 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 1. In the game’s first drive, Pats quarterback Drake Maye led his team on a 10-play, 68-yard drive, highlighted by a 22-yard completion on the deep left to tight end Austin Hooper to the Miami 11-yard line. Receiver Stefon Diggs chipped in for an 10-yard catch to convert a key fourth-down to extend the drive. The scoring drive was capped by an eight-yard touchdown reception by veteran Mack Hollins — his first in a Patriots uniform.
New England continued its offensive awakening on its next drive with an 11-play, 70-yard drive. Rookie running back TreVeyon Henderson sparked the drive by extending a short-right pass from Maye for 15 yards in to Miami territory. After calling his own number for a 13-yard rush, Maye connected with Week 1 standout Kayshon Boutte for 16 yards, and a reception with gave the Patriots a 12-0 lead with time winding down in the first quarter.
Miami would not be denied their chance to light the scoreboard on the ensuing drive, traveling 83 yards on eight plays. Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovaiola helped his team grind out their first sciring series, topping-off the drive with an 18-yard strike to receiver Jaylen Waddle. With Miami kicker’s Riley Patterson extra point, the Dolphins cut New England’s lead to 12-7.
Still, New England prevented the “turning of the tide” by taking back control of the field, as well as the clock. The Pats plodded a 15-play, 81-yard drive, in which they possessed the football for 9:18. Following a failed third-down touchdown attempt, in which Maye’s pass intended for tight end Hunter Henry was deflected, Pats rookie kicker Andres Borregales made a 22-yard field goal to give the Pats a 15-7 lead with less than two minutes remaining in the half.
Yet, Miami had one more suppose run left in them heading into halftime. The Dolphins traveled 77 yards on six plays in just 1:18. The drive was capped by a 29-yard touchdown pass from Tagovaiola to running back De’Von Achane. Patterson’s extra point cut New England’s lead to one point at the half.
While the efforts of both their offense and defense undoubtedly brought smiles to the faces of Pats Nation, Borregales provided a cause for concern. Despite making the aforementioned 22-yard field goal attempt, New England’s sixth-round pick in April’s draft missed his first two extra point attempts of the day. Combined with his misfire on a would-be 40-yarder field in the second quarter of their Week 1 loss to Las Vegas, New England has a potential problem to monitor heading into the second-half — and possibly into Week 3.
