Former Patriots All-Pro Returns to Foxboro Ahead of Coaching Debut
FOXBORO, MA. — Dan Koppen and Mike Vrabel spent six seasons together with the New England Patriots, winning Super Bowls XXXVIII and XXXIX in the process. That bond is still yet to break.
Both players have now found their latest coaching jobs across New England. For Vrabel, it's being the head coach of his former team, the one who won three Super Bowls with. For Koppen, he's looking to begin a new journey as the head coach of La Salle Academy (RI) this season. He spent four years as an assistant coach at Bishop Hendricken High School (RI), before moving to La Salle in a similar role last season. What type of program is the former Patriot look to run in his first year as head coach?
"It's always going to be about the players and trying to put them in a best position to succeed on the field in their life, I firmly believe that," Koppen told Patriots on SI. "We're going to try and set up a system in our program where you know they're going to be able to to try and do that. It's going to be organized."
So as part of their offseason training, Koppen decided it would be a good idea to take a day off and bring his group of kids to Patriots practice. Sitting in the VIP bleachers, the group of Rhode Island high schoolers go to watch the pros practice, before Vrabel came over to give them a message.
"So when you guys get to training camp with coach Koppen, build a team, earn a role, and then prepare to win," Vrabel told the team, via Alex Francisco of Patriots.com. "I wish you guys the best of luck. ... You guys have a hell of a staff and take care of your football team. That's the most important thing you can do."
The idea to bring his team to practice stemmed from an old friend. Rich Seubert, a former offensive guard for the New York Giants, is now the head coach at Watchung Hills Regional High School in New Jersey. Every year, he brings his team to New York's training camps. It's how Koppen figured out he might as well make the trip to Foxboro.
"I knew Koppen through Chris Snee, who we both played with," Seubert told Patriots on SI. "Whenever a former player is trying to get into coaching, we all help out. Coaching is harder than playing, as coaches -- especially head coaches in high school -- have lots to worry about. Linemen like to stick together and hear advice from others that are going through the same things."
Koppen decided to take one out of Suebert's coaching playbook.
"It was just like a little treat for them to go up and get out for the day, hang around your teammates, get to know them, do a little team building, and really watch the Patriots and how they go about their practice and how they run from drill to drill and see how they do it," Koppen said. "But it's a team bonding thing really, and I think they really enjoyed it."
For Koppen, he remains connected with his former team. He was back at the facility as one of the team's alumni, signing autographs at the Patriots Hall of Fame Family Field Day this summer. His roots in New England haven't been uprooted just yet.
"I've had a relationship with the Pats since I retired, been going back from time to time over the course of the last 12 years, however long it's been since I retired," Koppen said. "I've known (Vrabel) for over 20 years now, and we still have had continued our relationship and our friendship. When he went to Kansas City and I was in Denver ... there's a bond there that forms between teammates, and there's been a constant friendship that's continued since we have gone separate ways."
During his lengthy NFL career split between New England and Denver, Koppen was as durable as can be. The 2007 Second Team All-Pro played in 136 games with the Patriots, starting 132 of them and rarely missed any time due to injuries. He was named to the Patriots All-2000s and All-Dynasty Teams, and lot of that can be credited back to his offensive line coach -- Patriots Hall of Famer Dante Scarnecchia.
It's safe to say that Scarnecchia and his tough-nosed coaching style won't be coming to La Salle anytime soon, though.
"I don't know if these kids would realize how lucky they'd be and what he'd shoot down," Koppen laughed. "He's a legend."
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!