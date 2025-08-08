Patriots Legend Tom Brady Trolls Jets at Statue Ceremony
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — New England Patriots legend Tom Brady never misses the chance to troll his longtime rivals, the New York Jets.
Just minutes after the franchise honored its favorite son by unveiling a 12-foot bronze statue in his likeness outside Gillette Stadium, Brady expressed his gratitude to all who helped to shape his legendary career. In true New England fashion, Brady took the liberty of reminding the Jets of who had the upper hand during their divisional battles for nearly two decades.
“But in the end, this statue isn’t just for Pats fans … It will also give Jets fans something to throw their beers at when they leave the stadium every year … probably in the second quarter,” Brady quipped
While Brady never shied away from being vocal with both his teammates and his opponents during his playing days, he always had the skill and experience to back up his bravado. His regular season record against the Jets was 30-7, a mark which jumps to 31-8 including the postseason. He defeated the Jets in the playoffs once and also secured four straight season sweeps against Gang Green.
From a franchise standpoint, the Patriots lead the overall series, 75–56–1. The two teams have met three times in the playoffs, with the Patriots holding a 2–1 record.
Conversely, Brady’s place among the top of the pantheon of NFL greats has been firmly established. He finished his career with regular-season totals of 12,050 pass attempts for 7,753 completions (64.3 percent), 89,214 passing yards, 649 touchdowns and 212 interceptions.
Brady also dominated the postseason, where he has compiled a record of 35-13, as well as a quarterback rating of 89.8. He completed 62.5 percent of his postseason passes for 13,400 yards, 88 passing touchdowns and 40 interceptions. Brady won seven of the ten Super Bowls in which he played, earning the big game’s MVP five times.
In addition to playing 23 seasons in the NFL — both with the Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers — Brady is currently a part-owner of the Las Vegas Raiders and an NFL broadcaster for Fox Sports.
