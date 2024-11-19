Former Patriots' Champion Signs With Steelers
There are still quite a few former New England Patriots' Super Bowl champions active around the NFL. Even though they don't play for the Patriots anymore, they're still forever a member of the franchise.
One of those players is none other than veteran safety Eric Rowe.
As of Tuesday, Rowe has landed with a new NFL team.
According to a report shared by MassLive, Rowe has signed a deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He will look to help add depth to a talent defense that has helped the team start looking like a legitimate Super Bowl contender.
"A familiar face is heading back to Pittsburgh for his second stint in two years," they wrote. "On Tuesday, the Steelers announced that they had signed veteran defensive back Eric Rowe to the practice squad."
Rowe played for New England during the 2016, 2017, and 2018 seasons. He won two Super Bowls with the team and was a key part of their championship run in 2016 specifically.
Throughout his NFL career so far, Rowe has played in 103 total games. He has played for four NFL teams, including with the Steelers during the 2023 campaign.
In those 103 total games, Rowe has racked up 411 tackles, two sacks, seven forced fumbles, a fumble recovery, six interceptions, a defensive touchdown, and 42 defended passes.
Originally drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles with the No. 47 overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft, Rowe has made a solid career for himself. He'll look to carve out some kind of role in Pittsburgh and become a contributor to their Super bowl hopes this season.
At 32 years old, it has been quite some time since Rowe donned the Patriots' colors. But, he'll forever be a Super Bowl champion with New England. Hopefully, he finds success wiht the Steelers.
