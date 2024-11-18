Patriots’ Bill Belichick Could Have New Coaching Opportunity Soon
Many have been wondering if Bill Belichick will ever patrol NFL sidelines ever again, but it appears that a new opportunity may be emerging for the former New England Patriots coach.
Dianna Russini of The Athletic has reported that the Jacksonville Jaguars could represent a possibility for Belichick in 2025.
"As we wait to find out what the Jaguars do next, keep in mind Bill Belichick wants to be a head coach again and the Jaguars should be viewed as a potential destination," Russini wrote on X.
There is a catch, though: any partnership between Belichick and Jacksonville would probably have to occur without general manager Trent Baalke in tow.
"I’m told it’s highly unlikely that a partnership with GM Trent Baalke would take place, per sources," Russini added.
The Jaguars are expected by most to fire current head coach Doug Pederson, and Baalke could also be on the move.
Realistically speaking, if Jacksonville does decide to bring in Belichick, you would have to assume that Baalke would no longer be a member of the Jaguars' front office.
Whether or not Jacksonville would also want Belichick to take on some sort of general manager role is the question.
Remember: Belichick was the GM as well as the coach in New England, so he may want some sort of control over personnel decisions if he ends up with a new team.
Belichick definitely seems to be enjoying his current role in broadcasting and has been surprisingly impressive as an analyst, but coaching is in his blood.
The 72-year-old coached the Patriots for 24 seasons, leading them to six Super Bowl championships, nine Super Bowl appearances and 17 AFC East division titles.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!