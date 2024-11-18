Rams HC Offers Strong Take on Patriots' Drake Maye
Drake Maye and the New England Patriots came up short against the Los Angeles Rams yesterday. It was a tough 28-22 loss, but the Patriots had some things to keep their head up about.
First and foremost, the play of the rookie quarterback was impressive. Once again, he looked like a very legitimate long-term franchise quarterback.
Throughout the course of the game, Maye ended up completing 30 of his 40 pass attempts for 282 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception. He also picked up 27 yards on three rushing attempts.
Due to his strong performance, Maye turned quite a few heads.
After the game, he received strong praise from Rams' head coach Sean McVay.
“You look at it and you can really see his ability to create off-schedule. I thought he did a great job of being able to make plays in the pocket today and extend drives,” McVay said. “I thought he was patient, taking some underneath checkdowns where guys were able to create. We had some tighter coverages and he was able to fit the ball in the tight windows. So he looks like a stud.”
Since taking over the starting job, Maye has shown off an elite arm talent, high football IQ, and top-notch leadership. His confidence has also been through the roof.
New England could not have asked for a better young quarterback to fit their needs. He has been everything they needed and more.
Even when things have not gone well, which was always going to be the case this season, he has remained completely confident and continued elevating his teammates around him.
So far this season, Maye has completed 127 of his 190 pass attempts for 1,236 yards, nine touchdowns, and six interceptions. He has also picked up 260 yards and a touchdown on the ground.
Those numbers explain why the Patriots are so high on him and why he's starting to garner attention from around the league.
Next up for Maye and New England will be a road matchup in Week 12 against the Miami Dolphins. The rookie quarterback will look to put together another strong performance.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!