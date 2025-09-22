Former Patriots Exec Bobby Grier Dies at 82
FOXBOROUGH, MA. — The New England Patriots are joining the NFL community in mourning the loss of former executive Bobby Grier, who passed away at age 82, as confirmed by his family.
Grier, a native of Detroit, MI, served as both a coach and a prominent member of the Patriots front office for nearly two decades. He later worked as a personnel executive for Houston Texans and as a consultant for the Miami Dolphins.
Following his four-year collegiate career at running back for the University of Iowa from 1961 to 1964, Grier began coaching as a running backs coach at Eastern Michigan in 1974. He landed at Boston College as running backs coach in 1978, where he would remain until 1980.
After a brief, two-month stint as the offensive backfield coach at Northwestern University, Grier accepted the same position with the Patriots — becoming the team's first black coach since 1966. Under head coach Raymond Berry in 1985, Grier coached the Patriots running backs to a total of 2,331 rushing yards, fourth best in club history. The Pats’ also made their first ever Super Bowl. In 1986 he was given the additional title of running game coordinator. Following Berry’s departure in 1989, Grier was retained by subsequent coaches Rod Rust and Dick MacPherson.
When Bill Parcells became the Patriots head coach in 1993, Grier was moved to the personnel department as the Patriots' director of pro scouting. In 1995, he was promoted to director of player personnel. After New England’s 6–10 finish, Patriots owner Robert Kraft shifted control of football operations away from Parcells to Grier. Grier remained with New England under coach Pete Carroll — who replaced Parcells in 1997. At that time, he was promoted to vice president of player personnel
In the wake of Carroll‘s firing in 2000, new head coach Bill Belichick was given final authority on personnel matters. Grier ultimately left the Patriots after the 2000 NFL draft. However, it should be noted that one of his final duties with the team was to perform extensive scouting work on then-Michigan quarterback Tom Brady, who the Patriots selected in the sixth round of the draft.
Grier joined the Houston Texans in May 2000, where he worked as associate director of pro scouting and senior personnel advisor until his retirement on May 1, 2016. Former Texans coach Wade Phillips credited Grier as being instrumental in the team selecting future All-Pro defender J. J. Watt with the 11th overall pick in the 2011 NFL draft. In 2017, Grier joined the Miami Dolphins as a consultant.
Grier was the father of Miami Dolphins general manager Chris Grier, and San Jose Sharks general manager (and former NHL player) Mike Grier.
