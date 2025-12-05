Patriots Legend Tom Brady Makes FIFA World Cup Draw

New England Patriots legend Tom Brady is at it again, leaving his imprint on the sports world.

After over two decades in the NFL and leading the Pats to six Super Bowl titles, Brady is making an impact in the FIFA World Cup as one of the presenters for the tournament's draw, which took place at the Kennedy Center in Washington D.C. this afternoon.

“Being part of the final draw for the FIFA World Cup is an incredible honor — it’s the kind of global stage every athlete dreams of,” Brady said in the news release via WHTC contributor Thomson Reuters. “I’m excited to help set the path for a tournament that brings the world together like nothing else.”

Brady Helping in FIFA World Cup Draw

Brady was on stage with fellow sports legends Shaquille O'Neal, Aaron Judge, Wayne Gretzky and Rio Ferdinand.

Here's a look at the groups Brady, O'Neal, Judge and Gretzky helped draw:

Group A: Mexico, South Africa, Korea Republic, UEFA Path D Playoff winner

Group B: Canada, UEFA Path A Playoff winner, Qatar, Switzerland

Group C: Brazil, Morocco, Haiti, Scotland

Group D: United States, Paraguay, Australia, UEFA Path C Playoff winner

Group E: Germany, Curacao, Ivory Coast, Ecuador

Group F: Netherlands, Japan, UEFA Path B Playoff winner, Turkey

Group G: Belgium, Egypt, Iran, New Zealand

Group H: Spain, Cabo Verde, Saudi Arabia, Uruguay

Group I: France, Senegal, IC Playoff Path 2 winner, Norway

Group J: Argentina, Algeria, Austria, Jordan

Group K: Portugal, IC Playoff Path 1 winner, Uzbekistan, Colombia

Group L: England, Croatia, Senegal, Panama

Tom Brady waves at Detroit Lions fans at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, November 2, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This is the first time the United States has hosted the World Cup since 1994 and this time it is the largest tournament in FIFA's history. For the first time ever, there will be 48 countries represented in the tournament, 16 more since the last edition in 2022, which took place in Qatar.

The Patriots home at Gillette Stadium will also be one of the host sites for the tournament, hosting seven games during the tournament. Gillette Stadium will have five games during the group stage from June 13-26.

Then, there will be a knockout stage game hosted on June 29, which will feature 32 teams for the first time ever. The final game hosted in Foxborough will be on July 9, where the winner will head to the semifinal at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, where the Dallas Cowboys play.

While American football remains king in the United States, the FIFA World Cup will bring on another football's popularity, where the entire globe will have their eyes on Canada, America and Mexico next summer. It should be an exciting time for the country.

