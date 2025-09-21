Patriots RB Plagued With Same Issue in Steelers Loss
The New England Patriots turned the ball over five times in their 21-17 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 3. Four of those came on fumbles hitting the turf and running back Rhamondre Stevenson was responsible for two of them.
It's been a consistent theme for Stevenson, who dealt with fumbling problems the better part of the last three seasons. His two turnovers came in critical moments — the first on the team's opening drive, and the second just two yards from a touchdown.
New England's starting running back offered a direct takeaway from his performance.
"If I can't hold onto the ball, then they don't need me," Stevenson said.
HIs second fumble came just inches from crossing the goal line. Instead, Pittsburgh recovered in the end zone and was able to set up on offense. It's a painful way for the Patriots to lose their second game of the year.
“They erase all the good things that you do and take away momentum,” head coach Mike Vrabel said. “They take away points and give them field position. So, we didn’t need to turn it over as many times as we did to learn a lesson. We knew that before, so it’s very unfortunate.”
Stevenson came out of the game, slammed his helmet down on the sideline and was replaced with Antonio Gibson. Almost immediately after, Gibson himself fumbled the ball — part of one of the worst losses the team has suffered in recent memory.
"He's one of our best players," quarterback Drake Maye said. "There's nothing he can do that will change my view of him as a player and a teammate. ... He's had a great season and a great last week."
Since the start of last season, Stevenson has coughed the ball up nine times. That stat is the highest among any non-quarterback in the entire league over that period of time. Compared to the amount of times he's scored, the running back has found the end zone just seven times since last year.
This aspect of his running profile is something the Steelers made sure to focus on when preparing for the game.
"It is, but it is every week," Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said when asked about if Stevenson's fumbles were a coaching point. "We identify opportunities, and certainly he had some fumble issues last year. So it was an agenda item for us."
"We know what his capabilities are and we need to get him back. We need him," Vrabel said. "We absolutely need him. ... We'll just need to look at the technique, look at the ball security, but we're gonna need him. We need his ability, but we also need to take care of the football.
"He helped us win a game last week and it was a different story today."
