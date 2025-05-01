Former Patriots HC Bill Belichick Criticized By Daughter-in-Law
Former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has lived in headlines over the last several days for the most cringe-worthy of reasons. In an interview with CBS publicizing his new book "The Art of Winning - Lessons from My Life in Football," Belichick's girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, stopped the interview after a question was asked about how the two had met.
"We're not talking about this," Hudson said.
CBS noted that this was one of several times that Hudson interrupted the interview.
This situation lead to multiple former players of Belichick's to come to bat for him. Julain Edleman and Rob Gronkowsi noted that Hudson, more or less, was just being a publicist and making sure the interview went as planned and went well. However, Belichick's daughter-in-law and the wife of his son, Steve, fired back at those defending Hudson.
"Publicists act in a professional manner and don’t 'storm' off set, delaying an interview," Jennifer Belichick said.
Bill Belichick released a statement on Wednesday about the situation.
"I agreed to speak with CBS Sunday Morning to promote my new book, "The Art of Winning - Lessons Learned from My Life in Football." Prior to this interview, I clearly communicated with my publicist at Simon & Schuster that any promotional interviews I participated in would agree to focus solely on the contents of the book."
"Unfortunately, that expectation was not honored during the interview. I was surprised when unrelated topics were introduced, and I repeatedly expressed to the reporter, Tony Dokoupil, and the producers that I preferred to keep the conversation centered on the book. After this occurred several times, Jordon, with whom I share both a personal and professional relationship, stepped in to reiterate that point to help the discussion. She was not deflecting any specific question or topic, but simply doing her job to ensure the interview stayed on track. Some of the clips make it appear as though we were avoiding the question of how wet met, but we have been open about the fact that Jordon and I met on a flight to Palm Beach in 2021."
"The final eight-minute segment does not reflect the productive 35-minute conversation we had, which covered a wide range of topics related to my career. Instead, it represents selectively edited clips and stills from just a few minutes of the interview to suggest a false narrative - that Jordan was attempting to control the conversation - which is imply not true."
The fact that the people close to Belichick are now speaking out about these reoccurring situations is certainly telling because this is far from the only thing that Hudson has gotten criticized for. She was on the field for the North Carolina spring game, and is reportedly one of the reasons a season of Hard Knocks is no longer being filmed in North Carolina.
