John Mulaney Mocks Bill Belichick, Girlfriend In Live Skit
Everyone seems to be taking part in the discourse surrounding former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and his girlfriend, Jordon Hudson. Several instances have occurred between the couple that have raised red flags. For starters, Hudson was on the field for North Carolina's spring game. Then, news came out that she played a big part in getting Hard Knocks in North Carolina canceled. Now, the most recent and biggest talking point surrounding the couple came in the form of an interview with CBS.
Belichick did the interview to promote his book, which featured Hudson interrupting after a question about how the two met. Hudson said that would not be talked about in the interview, and anyone and everyone watching began side-eyeing the two even more as things continue to look very odd and suspicious. This has led to many discussions on the matter, and also some parodies.
In his Netflix series Everybody's Live, comedian John Mulaney and his co-host, Richard Kind, had a little fun at the expense of Belichick and Hudson. Kind was wearing a shirt with holes in it, posing as Belichick. When Mulaney asked him a question, a woman named Geirsten chimed in and said "No, we're not talking about that."
"Geirsten is Richard's girlfriend, and she's now a constant presence in our lives," Mulaney said.
"I am his idea mill and his muse, and I'll need to see a cut of this before you use it," the Hudson parody actress said.
The whole skit was very humorous, and plays into the fact that this whole situation is very odd, silly, weird, and so many other adjectives that could be used. Will of this affect how North Carolina's football team performs this season? In a matter of months, we'll find out.
