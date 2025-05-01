Patriots Brutally Ripped for Two Contentious NFL Draft Moves
For the most part, the New England Patriots enjoyed a pretty terrific NFL Draft. They patched up some glaring holes, added some terrific players and made their fans happy.
Again, for the most part.
You know how it goes: no matter what a team does, there will always be those that find something to nitpick, and that's exactly what Travis Thomas of NESN did during a recent episode of Foxboro Rush.
Thomas specifically took issue with the Patriots deciding to use draft picks on a kicker (Andres Borregales) and a long snapper (Julian Ashby) on Day 3 of the draft, as he felt New England could have merely found those players on the open market.
“Here we go again, like a JV team, I would set up a try-out for kickers. You know who else would be on that sign-up sheet? Long snappers,” Thomas said. “Come on down. If you’re a long snapper, and a kicker and a punter, you can try out for the Patriots. I’m not wasting a draft pick on this guy. There are other areas on this roster that need to be addressed. What in the bleepedy bleep are you doing taking a kicker and a long snapper for?”
Thomas went on to give the Pats an "F" grade for both of those draft picks.
To be perfectly honest, Thomas has a point. With all of the holes the Patriots have up and down their roster, they probably shouldn't have wasted selections on Borregales and Ashby. Heck, they could have taken another wide receiver to compete for a starting job next season.
Overall, it was a pretty impressive draft for New England, and the Pats should be considerably better in 2025. But you do have to wonder what other players the Patriots may have been able to add in the draft had they not taken a kicker and a long snapper.
