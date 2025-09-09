Former Patriots Captain Finds New NFL Home
After a brief stint on the free agent market, former New England Patriots safety Jabrill Peppers has found a new home.
According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Pittsburgh Steelers have reportedly agreed to terms with Peppers following their Week 1 win over the New York Jets Sunday. Peppers was a surprise cut by New England ahead of the season opener last week.
"That was not the issue," Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel said on Sept. 1 if releasing Peppers was scheme-related. "We're going to try to do what is best for the team. We have a lot of different schemes we can run in all three phase. There is a lot that goes into it, and we are just trying to build toward Sunday. That was a decision we had to make and I wish the best for Jabrill."
Peppers also agreed that him potentially not fitting into the Patriots' defense wasn't why he was let go. He posted to social media, refuting that idea.
"Going on 9 years in this league. I've had 7 HCs & 6 DCs lol There is no scheme you can place me in where I won't find a way to be effective," Peppers wrote.
The 29-year-old Peppers spent three seasons with the Patriots after signing with them back in 2022. The longtime veteran became an intimidating force in New England's secondary, playing in 38 games and racking up 178 total tackles. He was named a captain ahead of the 2024 season, but had it stripped away from him after legal troubles found him placed on the Commissioner's Exempt List last year. Peppers was later acquitted of domestic abuse charges and returned to the field for the close of the season.
For Pittsburgh, this helps alleviate the loss of DeShon Elliott -- who suffered a knee injury in the win over New York. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin had no update on Elliott postgame, but filling the void with Peppers is certainly a solid rebound.
It won't be long for Peppers to have a homecoming game against his old team. In Week 3, the Patriots are slated to play host to the Steelers at Gillette Stadium, one that should already be a highly-touted matchup. The Patriots are set to induct former wide receiver Julian Edelman and head coach Bill Parcells into their Hall of Fame, while Pittsburgh rolls out Aaron Rodgers in his return to Foxboro.
Now -- Peppers gets a chance to suit up against his former teammates that forced him out of New England.
