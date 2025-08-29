Patriots New QB Reacts to Joining Team
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Less than one week after helping the New York Giants defeat the New England Patriots in their preseason finale, quarterback Tommy DeVito has metaphorically “taken sides against the family.”
After spending his first two NFL seasons playing his home games on the blue side of MetLife Stadium, the Livingston, NJ native is now making his home in southern New England. The Patriots, who owned the fourth pick in Wednesday’s waiver wire, claimed the 27-year-old after he was cut by the Giants on Tuesday.
Although DeVito thoroughly enjoyed his time in the Meadowlands, the New York fan-favorite is excited to presently be a member of the Patriots. In fact, one might say that New England is exactly where he expected to be.
“It was something that I had a feeling it was going to happen,” DeVito said following his first practice with the Pats. “It was something that I was hoping was going to happen, especially with where they were ranked in the claims order, so I was very excited to get here.”
Given his standout performance during the Pats 42-10 loss to the Giants last week, Patriots fans sentiments regarding DeVito are clearly mutual. In what would be his New York swan song, the Illinois product completed 17-of-20 passes for 198 yards and three touchdowns.
Unfortunately, DeVito found himself on the wrong side of a positional logjam, listed behind quarterbacks Russell Wilson, Jameis Winston and rookie Jaxson Dart on the Giants’ depth chart. As a result, New York cut the popular backup in hopes of re-signing him via the practice squad — a plan revealed by general manager Joe Schoen on Wednesday.
Still, the Pats’ wisely chose to “keep their friends close, and their enemies closer” by adding DeVito to a quarterback room consisting of starter Drake Maye and veteran reserve Joshua Dobbs.
After all, from New England’s perspective, claiming DeVito was not personal, it was “strictly business.”
After signing with New York as an undrafted free agent in 2023, DeVito became a pop-culture sensation, as much for his Italian-American heritage as his exciting playing style. In 2023, he started six games, going 3-3, and finished with 1,101 yards, eight touchdowns, and three interceptions. Relegated mostly to reserve duty in 2024, the 6’2” 210-pound quarterback completed 31 passes for 257 yards in three games.
Still, DeVito’s ability to utilize his legs, as well as his arm to both make and extend plays provides him the chance to succeed within coordinator Josh McDaniels’ system. Having played under McDaniels’ disciple Brian Daboll as his head coach with the Giants, DeVito is confident that his strong work ethic will help him assimilate into the Pats’ offense sooner than later.
“We had a little bit of conversation today,” DeVito said of McDaniels. “It's not too drastic from where I came from. Coach Daboll was with the Patriots in the past. And things have changed a little bit, but it's not as far off as I thought it might have been.”
Though DeVito has seldom called anywhere other than the Garden State home for the majority of his life, he appears intrigued by the strong Italian-American presence and “family-based” culture throughout New England. Due to the proximity of his parents’ home to the Giants' facilities, DeVito elected to live with them during his rookie season. His rise to fame led to several advertising deals including a Super Bowl commercial, allowing him to move out before the 2024 season. Yet, DeVito appears undaunted by being on his own in Foxborough.
“I’ve learned there are a lot of Italians in the area,” DeVito said with a smile. “No, my mother will not be coming to live with me, so I’ll be alone again. But I hear there's a lot of good Italian food, so I'm looking forward to trying it out.”
Of course, if he should need any help navigating the area, who would be a better “consigliere” than his agent — and Massachusetts native — Sean Stellato, or perhaps, his younger brother Max, who played wide receiver at Salve Regina University in Newport, Rhode Island?
Nonetheless, should his performance on the field match his comfort in his new surroundings, both the Patriots and DeVito may never feel the need to “take sides against the family again … ever.”
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!