Former Patriots WR Signs With 49ers
One former member of the New England Patriots' wide receiver corps has found a new home for the 2025 season.
According to The Athletic's Dianna Russini, the San Francisco 49ers have signed free agent wide receiver Kendrick Bourne. The veteran wideout had previously been with the 49ers from 2017 to 2020 before going to New England, and now heads back to where it all started.
It's a one-year deal with a max value of $5 million, per ESPN insider Adam Schefter.
It officially marks the end of Bourne's search for a new team following his release from the Patriots ahead of the 2025 NFL season. The 30-year-old veteran had reportedly narrowed down to the 49ers and the Washington Commanders for his next destination, and after mulling for a few days, he officially decided to take his talents to join Brock Purdy and Kyle Shanahan.
Before the 2025 season kicked off, the former New England pass catcher was one of many wide receivers to end up on their roster bubble and end as one of the casualties on the roster for their 53-man cutdown. He had over 50 career games played for the Patriots, having nearly 2,000 total yards and 11 total touchdowns through four years.
During his most recent season with the Patriots, Bourne was limited to 12 games after returning in Week 5 from his season-ending knee injury in 2023. He had 28 total catches for 305 yards and a touchdown in 2024, sticking as one of the main components of this New England wide receiver room since arriving via free agency in 2021.
Now, the veteran wideout heads back to The Bay, where the 49ers have recently been hit with a barrage of injuries to their pass-catching core.
Star wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk is already on Injured Reserve to begin the year, while both star tight end George Kittle and wide receiver Jauan Jennings left in the middle of Sunday's season opener vs. the Seattle Seahawks with respective injuries– meaning if either is forced to miss time, the former Patriots wideout could have a big role in this offense from the jump.
