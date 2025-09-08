Patriots QB Recognizes Need for Improvement After Raiders Loss
FOXBOROUGH, MA. — New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye entered Sunday’s season opener with the expectations of Pats Nation resting on his shoulders.
Yet, Maye’s performance in Week 1 was largely defined by the terms “ebb and flow.” The Pats second-year starter finished the day going 30-of-46 for 287 yards and one touchdown, with one interception in the team’s 20-13 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders at Gillette Stadium.
Despite showing moments of promise — primarily in the first half — both his and the Patriots’ inability to execute when most-needed continues to be a proverbial sword of Damocles handing above them for the foreseeable future.
In fact, Maye acknowledged his need to improve in this area while speaking with reporters from his postgame podium on Sunday evening.
“I've got to do a better job of getting the guys and making throws,” Maye said. “I thought the guys up front battled hard. I think they blocked pretty well up front … I just have to be better in getting the first first down, and from there just make some better throws, be more accurate.”
For the newly-turned 23-year-old, Sunday’s game was essentially a tale of two halves.
Maye’s penchant for being over-zealous in the game’s early stages was on display during the Pats’ first offensive drive — when he sailed a pass over the head of receiver DeMario Douglas on a 3rd and 8. After his Raiders’ counterpart Geno Smith had led his Raiders to an opening-drive touchdown, Maye’s initial drive ended in a three-and-out.
However, the UNC product took full advantage of a first-half interception by safety Jaylinn Hawkins to begin his ensuing drive. Maye led his team 82 yards on 12 plays, culminating in a scoring strike to receiver DeMario Douglas. In spite of the wet weather conditions, Maye and the Pats utilized the passing game to advance the ball — with completions to tight end Hunter Henry (27 yards) receiver Kayshon Boutte (24 yards) and tight end Austin Hooper (10 yards) to put New England into the red zone. Douglas was able to identify Las Vegas’ coverage pre-snap, and quickly broke open to secure a 3-yard touchdown pass from Maye.
Still, if the first half represented the best of times, the second would come to demonstrate the worst
For much of the third and fourth quarters, Maye struggled with handling the blitz — leading to several errant throws. His most notable mistake occurred on a third quarter 2nd-and-7 at their own 48-yard line. Patriots right side offensive linemen Mike Onwenu (guard) and Morgan Moses (tackle) the right side of the Patriots’ offensive line were unable to pick up a stunt allowing Raiders’ pass rusher Mazz Crosby to get in Maye’s face. The pressure — combined with Crosby making contact with Maye — forced a throw which was intercepted Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao for the interception.
Las Vegas, on the ensuing drive, scored a touchdown which gave them a 14-10 lead.
“I thought I had [Stefon] Diggs. We were on the right … I think I missed it high. I've got to step into it more. I think I may have got hit up front. But that's just part of playing quarterback in this league. You've got to step into the throw and take hits and be accurate … There's plays throughout the game I wish I had back, and I can think of three or four for me that can help dictate the game. It's a bummer thinking back and looking back at those.”
While his struggles on Sunday may continue to haunt him in the short term, Maye remains cognizant of his need to turn the page, as the team turns its attention to its Week 2 matchup against the Miami Dolphins. Upon returning to the practice fields, he will begin the process of re-establishing his confidence while navigating the Pats offense.
“Overall, I felt pretty good out there,” Maye said. “I felt like I was seeing it well. Got to make some better throws … just got to be better on my part, down in the red zone and little things with details, and seven versus three is huge in this league.
“Just taking advantage of every possession and just trying to build [my teammates], and like I said, get the first first-down.”
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!