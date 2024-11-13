Former Patriots QB Gets Another Shot
Not long ago, the New England Patriots expected Mac Jones to be their long-term franchise quarterback. He showed flashes of being that kind of talent during his short tenure with the team, but was never able to show consistency.
Due to that lack of consistency, the Patriots opted to move on from Jones. During the offseason, they traded Jones to the Jacksonville Jaguars to be the new backup behind Trevor Lawrence.
Last week, Jones received his first start with the Jaguars due to Lawrence struggling with a shoulder injury. The results that he put forward were not great.
He ended up completing 14 of his 22 pass attempts for 111 yards, no touchdowns, and two interceptions. Jones did score a touchdown on the ground, but his overall performance was a disappointment.
Jones is attempting to prove that he can still be a starting NFL quarterback. That performance will not help his case moving forward.
That being said, Jones will be given a second chance to prove himself.
As shared by NFL insider Tom Pelissero, Lawrence will be held out once again in Week 11 on the road against the Detroit Lions.
Jones will get his second straight start.
Going up against the Lions is not going to be an easy task for Jones. Detroit is one of the best teams in the NFL and have an incredibly good defense. They'll also likely be welcome Za'Darius Smith to the field for his debut with the team after letting him sit out Week 10.
While this is going to be a tough game for Jones, he has to find a way to put together a strong performance. This is the kind of game that could earn him a look from another team in the offseason.
Only time will tell, but the former New England quarterback has a big opportunity ahead of him. It will be interesting to see how he responds to the opportunity.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!