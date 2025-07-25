Former Patriots WR Signs With AFC Team
A former New England Patriots wide receiver has decided to sign with an AFC opponent, as Matt Landers has joined the Tennessee Titans in training camp.
The news was initially reported by Titans beat writer Jim Wyatt.
The Patriots claimed Landers off waivers last summer, only to release him shortly before the start of the 2024 NFL campaign. They then added Landers to the practice squad before cutting him for good back in October.
Landers never actually got on the field for a game last season, but at 6-foot-4, 200 pounds and rather decent collegiate resume, it's entirely possible that he could find his footing in Tennessee, especially for a Titans team that definitely needs wide receiver help.
The 26-year-old spent time with three different colleges. He began his NCAA career at Georgia, spending two season with the Bulldogs in 2019 and 2020 before transferring to Toledo. That was when Landers had a breakout campaign of sorts, catching 20 passes for 514 yards and five touchdowns. That was good for an incredible average of 25.7 yards per catch.
Landers then transferred to Arkansas for his final collegiate season and continued flashing his big-play ability with the Razorbacks, hauling in 47 receptions for 901 yards and eight scores (19.2 yards per grab). He went undrafted in 2023, but bounced around between several NFL teams before finally landing in New England last August.
Obviously, the Pats were not impressed enough to keep Landers on their roster last year, which is definitely concerning concerning the Patriots receiving corps was very thin as it was in 2024. But perhaps Landers just needs an opportunity to prove himself elsewhere.
As for New England, the Pats currently have 12 receivers competing for six or seven roster spots, so that position battle should be very interesting to monitor throughout training camp.
