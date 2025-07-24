Patriots Rookie Surprised with Puppy at Camp
FOXBORO, MA. — Patriots rookie kicker Andres Borregales woke up Wednesday morning as the owner of three dogs. When he went to sleep after the team's first training camp practice, he had four dogs under his roof.
As part of the first day festivities, the "Pawtriots" walked onto the field with dozens of puppies. A local pet adoption event in partnership with the Animal Rescue League of Boston, Potter League for Animals and the Berkshire Humane Society, stole the show in the press conferences the day prior, and videos of the players with name tags and leashes made the dogs viral sensations.
"Four years ago on my birthday, a friend delivered Heisman to my front door. Who gets a dog as a birthday gift unrequested? I was really ambivalent," owner Robert Kraft said about his dog. "It's unbelievable how he has been so additive to our family and brought so much love. That's really how this day (happened)"
Borregales and fellow rookie long snapper Julian Ashby walked out to practice holding a dog named "Georgia." Cornerback Carlton Davis carried the pooch in his arms. Stefon Diggs let go of the leash and the puppy began to run routes on the wide receiver.
After the practice session, the Patriots posted a video of Borregales and his wife, Stephanie, asking them how many dogs they owned. Andres said three. After his wife said four, the kicker was shocked.
"If Andy truly knows me, it wasn’t a surprise," Stephanie told Patriots on SI. "Funny enough, we were actually sitting in my office a couple days back and we were looking at some of the dogs that were up for adoption. ... I had a couple of the girls from (the) media (team) throwing some ideas out on how we could surprise Andy with her, and just as we suspected, he couldn’t say no."
The new puppy — originally named Camilla, and now named Winnie — joins Koa, Cane and Rocky in the Borregales household. On her first day as a member of the family, Winnie made herself at home.
"As soon as we walked in, the dogs went crazy playing with her," Stephanie said. "It was the cutest thing. Andy got home not long after and we went outside to hang out with them for a bit."
But like most puppies, Winnie quickly went through the dog days of summer.
"The second we came back in, she was out cold again until this morning," Stephanie laughed.
It's still up in the air if Winnie will be fitted for a No. 36 jersey, as Stephanie says it's on her wishlist to get all four pups custom uniforms. As of now, the fanbase for the Patriots' seventh-round pick grew by one in the last 24 hours.
"As soon as I got to practice yesterday, I immediately started asking where the dogs were and when we can go see them," Stephanie said. "I saw (Winnie) and immediately fell in love because she is just the biggest fluff ball."
As for Andres, bringing in another friend was an easy choice: "I can't say no," he said.
