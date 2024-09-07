Analyst Makes Bold Prediction for Patriots Rookie WR
The New England Patriots are in desperate need of help in their receiving corps, but they may have found the answer in the 2024 NFL Draft.
The Patriots selected Washington Huskies wide receiver Ja'Lynn Polk in the second round of the draft this past spring, landing a player many feel is a sleeper in his class.
Given New England's dearth of proven talent in its aerial attack, Polk could end up playing a significant role for the team this year.
Count Bleacher Report's David Kenyon among those who possess a strong belief in the first-year pass-catcher, as Kenyon ranked him fifth among his top six rookies most likely to become household names this season.
"Even if Polk doesn't officially hold a starting job, New England is thin on proven weapons at receiver. He'll get chances," Kenyon wrote. "Simply being on the field is half of the battle, and Polk should be a regular presence for the Pats as a rookie."
Kenyon makes a great point.
The Pats are so thin at wide out that Polk may get an opportunity simply based on the fact that the team doesn't have many options.
Right now, DeMario Douglas is listed as the Patriots' No. 1 receiver, but Polk could certainly end up challenging him for targets as the year progresses.
New England tried to sign Calvin Ridley in free agency, but was spurned. Instead, the Pats had to settle for K.J. Osborn, who is really nothing more than a nice auxiliary option. The Patriots also selected receiver Javon Baker in the fourth round of the draft, but it seems hard to imagine that he would jump Polk on the depth chart.
Chances are, Polk will get chances early and often, and it's up to him to make the most of them.
Polk hauled in 69 receptions for 1,159 yards and nine touchdowns during his final season at Washington, and he achieved those numbers as the Huskies' No. 2 receiver behind Rome Odunze.
Of course, New England's shaky quarterback situation could end up hurting Polk's output, but if Jacoby Brissett (or Drake Maye) ultimately gets comfortable with him, he may become one of the most productive rookie playmakers in the NFL this year.
