Former Patriots Star 'Scared' for Drake Maye
Drake Maye is set to make his first start of his NFL career this week for the New England Patriots against the Houston Texans. It won't be an easy first game, but fans could not be more excited that Jerod Mayo has made the switch.
After five straight weeks of watching an offense that couldn't move the football, fans were loudly calling for the Patriots to make a change.
Unfortunately for Jacoby Brissett, that change involved him not being the starter anymore. He'll revert to the backup role that he has had throughout the majority of his NFL career.
When it comes to Maye, he will face a very talented Texans' defense. Due to the offensive line issues that New England has had throughout the season thus far, there are major concerns about him.
Former Patriots' star safety Rodney Harrison is one of those who are concerned about Maye. He opened up about his concerns for the rookie No. 3 overall pick.
"To me, I'm actually scared of this kid, because if he goes out there and gets exposed to certain things, he may not be able to bounce back from that. You just never know what a young player goes through, so this is a tough situation."
Harrison is right for his concerns. Many young quarterbacks have struggled early in their career, taken too many hits, or made major mistakes and gotten rattled.
Far too often, young quarterbacks have seen their careers get off to a rocky start and end up being busts.
While it's always a concern, Maye seems ready to be the starter. He spoke out about the opportunity and showed off a major chip on his shoulder. He boldly stated that he's ready to "prove people wrong."
Hopefully, we'll be talking about a strong debut performance from Maye on Monday morning. He seems to have a good mindset about his first start and New England appears confident that he's ready to play as well.
Make sure to tune in to watch Maye's debut on Sunday at 1:00 p.m. EST on CBS.
