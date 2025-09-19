Former Patriots Safety Looking For Revenge vs. Old Team
As the New England Patriots gear up to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 3, former New England Patriots safety Jabrill Peppers has made it known that he's looking for some payback against his older team in a classic "revenge game."
Peppers was released by the Patriots only a few weeks ago; the Steelers picked him up, and just like that, Peppers is headed back at Gillette Stadium this week as the two teams square off. Peppers spoke to the media this week about where he stands in terms of facing his own team. The former Patriot made it clear that this game could hold a little more significance.
"I'm the type of guy that this does mean a little more for me," Peppers said to Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. "This is the first time I had a situation like this — getting cut and then playing the team that cut you two weeks later. Typically, in other places, I was there the whole year, and then they didn't sign me back. That happened with the Giants and Cleveland. I'm used to that. You can't let your emotions get the best of you. You have to treat it like another game, but if I'm being honest, it's definitely going to be a little extra for me."
Peppers seems to have revenge on his mind; there is only one issue: since signing with the Steelers, his input on the field has been very minimal. In the Week 2 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, the former Patriots safety played no defensive snaps and only seven on special teams.
There's a chance the Steelers are holding off on letting Peppers run wild on the field until he squares off against his former team.
If that is the case, the Steelers' defense will need all the help it can get. Patriots quarterback Drake Maye seems to be heating up on the offensive side of the ball and looks to keep that momentum going forward into Week 3.
