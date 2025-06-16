Former Patriots RB Shares Hilarious Bill Belichick Paintball Story
New England Patriots legend Bill Belichick has never exactly been known for his fun, outgoing personality, even if he was surprisingly entertaining as a broadcaster this past year.
But apparently, there is another side to Belichick that we haven't really seen.
Former Patriots running back Sony Michel has revealed that the ex-New England coach actually used to play paintball with his players, and evidently, the players made it a point to target him.
“There was times where we went paintballing as a team. I thought it was pretty cool because Bill actually did it too,” Michel said on the Up & Adams Show. “So, everybody made sure they went after him. And he knew it. So, he was hiding behind the little floaty balloon thing. Trying to hide from players because players knew that that was their chance to get Bill back.”
Michel, who didn't actually participate in the festivities himself, added that the players even specifically strategized to pelt Belichick.
"They had a whole plan. They were sending guys to the right, sending guys to the left," he added.
The image of Belichick being pulverized by paintballs is definitely hilarious and certainly not something you would ever expect of the six-time Super Bowl winner.
“Every team that got to go against Coach, they already knew who they were going after,” Michel said.
Belichick spent 24 seasons as Patriots head coach. Not only did he win six Super Bowls, but he led New England to nine Super Bowl appearances and 17 AFC East division titles, including 11 straight at one point between 2009 and 2019.
However, following the departure of Tom Brady in March 2020, Belichick went just 29-36 over his final three seasons in Foxborough before he and the Pats parted ways. He is now the head coach of the North Carolina Tar Heels.
