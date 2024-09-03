Former Patriots Star Brutally Slams Mac Jones
The New England Patriots parted ways with quarterback Mac Jones this offseason. It was a tough ending to what had been a promising situation, but it was needed for both sides.
Jones simply didn't perform up to expectations and then the two sides had some clear differences of opinions down the stretch of their relationship.
Now, a former Patriots' star spoke out and brutally ripped into Jones.
Rob Ninkovich, who won two Super Bowls in New England, didn't hold back at all when talking about Jones.
“He don’t like us either. I don’t give a f---. I’ll smack the s--- out of f------ Mac Jones. I don’t care. Do you care if somebody doesn’t like you? Exactly. F-- em’. I hope he has a great career, as a backup, and makes a ton of money."
If you're looking to watch the video of Ninkovich slamming into Jones, here it is:
Jones ended up playing in 42 career games with New England. He completed 66.1 percent of his pass attempts for 8,918 yards, 46 touchdowns, and 36 interceptions.
Those numbers aren't terrible. The Patriots didn't move on from him because he was a horrible player, the fit just wasn't great. A new era of football was needed, as New England opted to move on from legendary head coach Bill Belichick as well.
That being said, Ninkovich going this far is a major surprise. Jones is still just a 25-year-old quarterback and he didn't do anything terribly wrong during his time with the Patriots.
But, there are clearly hard feelings on both sides of the situation.
Hopefully, Jones can find success and resurrect his NFL career. New England has to feel good about their quarterback situation now, with Drake Maye showing flashes of major star potential.
It will be interesting to see what the next few years has in store for both Jones and the Patriots.
