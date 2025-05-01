Former Patriots Star Urges UNC to Fire Bill Belichick
This past December, legendary New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick decided to take the head-coaching job at the University of North Carolina.
It was viewed as a strange move for Belichick at the time, considering he had never coached at the collegiate level, and North Carolina is not exactly a football powerhouse.
Well, now has turned into an absolute circus, and for reasons beyond Belichick's coaching acumen. In fact, it has nothing to do with that.
Belichick, 73, has been embroiled in controversy thanks much in part to his relationship with 24-year-old girlfriend Jordon Hudson, and things got even stickier as a result of a tense recent interview Belichick conducted with CBS in which Hudson was very involved.
The whole situation has brought plenty of unwanted attention to Chapel Hill, and former Patriots star linebacker Ted Johnson already feels that the Tar Heels should cut the cord with Belichick.
“I say all that to say this: That I think the Carolina Tar Heels should consider firing Bill Belichick,” Johnson said on WEEI. “They should consider letting him go at this point. It’s a lot of money, and they’re deep into their preparation for next year."
That's one heck of a statement, and Johnson — who played 10 seasons in Foxborough between 1995 and 2004 and won three Super Bowls under Belichick's direction — even went as far as to claim that Belichick may not be fit to coach any team ever again.
“But I look at Bill Belichick and I wonder if he’s fit to coach an NFL team, let alone fit to coach a college team, which, again, I put more onus on the character and personality of a college coach than I do a pro coach," Johnson added. "So, I’m worried that Bill Belichick just isn’t fit to coach college kids, and UNC should consider cutting ties with Bill Belichick.”
Belichick spent 24 seasons as New England's head coach, leading the Pats to six Super Bowl championships and nine Super Bowl appearances.
He is widely viewed as one of the greatest coaches in NFL history, but there is no doubt that his reputation is taking quite the hit these days.
