Growing Belief Patriots Make QB Trade
Heading into the NFL offseason, the New England Patriots are going to be one of the top teams to watch. They have a large amount of cap space, great draft picks, and a few players that they will need to make decisions about.
One of those players happens to be talented young quarterback Joe Milton III.
After sitting for all of his rookie season in 2024, Milton played extensively in the Patriots' regular season finale against the Buffalo Bills. Not only did he play, he played very well.
Milton ended up leading New England to a win, much to the dismay of the fans. If the Patriots had lost that game, they would have held the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
That being said, Milton played an impressive game and New England ended up winning.
Now, there have been rumors swirling about him becoming a potential trade candidate this offseason. Those rumors are starting to look more and more real as the days go on.
Greg Bedard of the Boston Sports Journal believes that there is a very real chance the Patriots could explore a Milton trade this offseason.
“I thought the Patriots would hold off on entertaining a trade of Joe Milton, who was drafted in the sixth round (193rd overall) last year, for at least another season, but there’s increasing belief around the NFL that the Patriots are at least contemplating a trade of Milton this offseason,” Bedard said.
“Again, I’m not saying he’s on the block right now, but the Patriots will likely consider it when everything settles with the front office and coaching staff.”
In that final game of the season, Milton ended up completing 22 of his 29 pass attempts for 241 yards, a touchdown, and no interceptions. He also picked up 16 yards and a touchdown on the ground.
At just 24 years old, Milton will be an intriguing trade target for quarterback needy teams. There are quite a few teams searching for help at the position across the NFL.
New England may not end up trading Milton, but it's certainly a situation to keep an eye on throughout the offseason.
