Texans Sign Former Patriots OT
A former offensive tackle of the New England Patriots has found a new team ahead of the 2025 NFL season.
According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, the Houston Texans have agreed to terms on a one-year deal with free agent Trent Brown.
Brown most recently played for the Cincinnati Bengals for the 2024 season before his campaign was cut short due to a torn patella. He now gets a chance to get back to speed in a new situation on the Texans' offensive line –– one looking for major upgrades after a year of turbulence upfront.
However, before landing with the Bengals, Trent spent three years with the Patriots from 2021 to 2023, also having a one-year stint with New England in 2018. During his time in Foxborough, he started 49 games he played in, though dealt with consistent injury issues within his tenure.
Brown started his career as a 7th-round pick with the San Francisco 49ers, rising his way to Pro Bowl status during his time with the Las Vegas Raiders. With age and injuries now playing a factor, those dyas may be behind him, but the addition could shake out in Houston's favor.
Brown, now 31 years old, could be a major factor in a Texans' offensive line undergoing a significant overhaul. While brought in on a cheap, low-risk contract for Houston, he could inevitably file in as a Week One starter depending on how his health plays out, as well as his play during camp and preseason.
