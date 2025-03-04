How Patriots Draft If They Sign Ronnie Stanley
The New England Patriots must protect Drake Maye. However, selecting a tackle at No. 4 overall could be dicey.
Many believe there are no tackles in this year’s crop of NFL prospects with an obvious top-five value.
That group includes many Patriots fans who would be disappointed to see the organization pass on prospects like Travis Hunter, Abdul Carter, or Mason Graham to instead pick from a pool of tackles that isn’t particularly strong this year.
Enter Ronnie Stanley.
According to recent reporting from Mike Reiss at ESPN, the Patriots are likely to heavily pursue Stanley should he wind up an unrestricted free agent. The Baltimore Ravens will be making a decision soon on the two-time Pro Bowler and 2019 First Team All-Pro.
The Patriots have more than enough salary cap space (north of $125 million) to be aggressive in its pursuit of the 31-year old tackle who was selected sixth overall in the 2016 NFL Draft. Although he’s had injury issues, Stanley could have plenty left in the tank.
Hypothetically, if Stanley becomes available and if the Patriots were to acquire the former consensus All-American out of Notre Dame, how would it shake up New England’s draft outlook?
Given the multiple pressing needs Mike Vrabel & Co. are looking to address, a Stanley acquisition would serve as an excellent benefit with respect to the 2025 NFL Draft.
This year’s crop of prospects are considered particularly deep at multiple positions. (For an excellent breakdown on that depth, click here for a recent edition of The Breer Report from Sports Illustrated on YouTube).
At the front of that discussion is the defensive line, one of the most urgent needs for New England.
With that, the aforementioned hypothetical could allow the Patriots to land multiple immediate-starter-caliber players while arguably the most pressing need had already been filled by a veteran who plays excellent football when healthy.
FIRST ROUND IMPLICATIONS
In this scenario, what the Patriots would do with its No. 4 overall selection would largely hinge on how the top three selections shake out.
When it comes to the way a Stanley signing would impact this selection most, it would steer the Patriots away from feeling pressured to pick a tackle at No. 4 when there may not be a bookend worth taking that high.
Where there are players worth selecting at No. 4 is along the defensive line.
Here are five options.
SCENARIO #1
It may be wishful thinking to suggest Abdul Carter will be available when the Patriots make the selection. However, it’s possible that two of the top three picks will be quarterbacks Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders, especially if the Titans, Browns, or Giants trade down as the team moving into one of the three slots would likely be seeking a quarterback.
Beyond the two young quarterbacks, it’s possible that Travis Hunter would be too enticing to pass for the remaining team ahead of the Patriots in the top three.
Should Carter fall to New England, the Nittany Lion would be a highly appealing selection.
SCENARIO #2
If Carter isn’t available, the Patriots could aim for Mason Graham who would instantly bolster the defensive front.
Keep in mind the depth of the defensive line group. This means the Patriots could still pick up a high-quality edge player in the second or third round if Carter isn’t available at No. 4. In turn, the Patriots could find a good value at receiver at No. 38 or No. 69.
SCENARIO #3
Although the defensive line and receiver are widely considered the two most pressing needs for the Patriots (if the left tackle position is addressed), Travis Hunter is Travis Hunter.
It’s possible the Colorado Buffaloes superstar could prove to best fit the receiver position. In that case, New England would be adding a big-time playmaker to a position of significant need. However, many suggest cornerback will be his fit at the pro level.
In that case, pairing Hunter with Christian Gonzalez would create one of the best cornerback tandems in the NFL, so long as Hunter lives up to the hype (or close to it). After all, Gonzalez is a Second Team All-Pro.
Again, with the depth of the defensive linemen available, New England should have quality options in the second and third rounds.
SCENARIO #4
Most draft experts aren’t predicting a receiver among the top-five picks. However, in the event Carter and Hunter weren’t available at No. 4, could New England choose Tetairoa McMillan? Could Emeka Egbuka’s stock rise between now and April 4, becoming a Patriot through a first-round pick?
Although it may not feel likely, when you do the math, adding up the D-Line depth, the possibility of Carter and/or Hunter coming off the board before the Patriots select, and other factors, perhaps a pass-catcher (not named Travis Hunter) at No. 4 is possible.
It’s also possible that New England would select a receiver in the first round but not with the fourth pick. This brings us to the last hypothetical.
SCENARIO #5
Ronnie Stanley is relocating to Massachusetts. Abdul Carter and Travis Hunter are selected in the top three.
How could the Patriots maneuver the No. 4 pick?
Hypothetically, if New England was offered an additional early-round selection in exchange for dropping down in the first round, the Patriots could still acquire a plug-and-play defensive lineman or receiver with its first pick.
With an additional selection among the second or third round, the options would become more wide-ranging.
The Patriots could add two key contributors along the defensive line while also addressing the receiver position along with a guard to further bolster the offensive line in tandem with Ronnie Stanley joining the fold.
Perhaps New England would trade its fourth overall pick to the Raiders for the sixth overall pick, adding an edge rusher like Jalen Carter in the first round while addressing defensive tackle and adding a pair of receivers with the remaining picks in the second and third rounds.
Maybe the Patriots trade down before selecting Emeka Egbuka ahead of two defensive lineman and a running back.
The options are endless, of course.. In the end, it may come down to whether Carter or Hunter are still available at No. 4.
