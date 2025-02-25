Insider Discloses Best Draft Pick for Patriots, Drake Maye
The New England Patriots own the No. 4 pick in the NFL Draft this year, and there is a whole lot of discussion concerning what they should do with the selection.
Should they keep it? Should they trade it? What is the best route for the Patriots to take?
A lot of it may ultimately depend on who is available with the fourth selection, but Phil Perry of NBC Sports feels that the smartest thing New England can do is get some protection for Drake Maye.
That means selecting LSU Tigers tackle Will Campbell.
"Of course, drafting for need can get teams into trouble. But if the two blue-chippers in this class -- Penn State’s Abdul Carter and Colorado’s Travis Hunter -- are gone by the time New England is on the clock, the consensus appears to be that there will be a 10-to-12 player contingent which projects similarly in terms of impact," Perry wrote.
In other words, if Carter and Hunter are off the board, Campbell would be the no-brainer pick.
"Given the hole there currently on the roster, and given the lack of options after Campbell, nabbing him at No. 4 may be what’s best for Maye’s future," Perry continued. "And what’s best for Maye future is what’s best for the Patriots."
Perry added that it will be very difficult for New England to find a starting-caliber left tackle otherwise, especially if Ronnie Stanley signs elsewhere in NFL free agency.
Campbell certainly wouldn't be an exciting pick. Offensive linemen aren't flashy. They don't post statistics. They don't get TV ads. But they do protect the quarterback, which is generally always a franchise's top investment.
Last year, the Pats had probably the worst offensive line in the sport, so they absolutely need an overhaul in the trenches. Campbell it is.
