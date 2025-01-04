Insider Discloses Potential Changes Coming for Patriots
The New England Patriots are heading into their season finale against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday and are preparing to end what has been a miserable 2024 campaign.
Jerod Mayo's first year as Patriots head coach has not exactly gone well, as many are calling for his job amid a rather tumultuous run.
Still, the general feeling has long been that Mayo will be safe and will at least get another opportunity to coach the team in 2025.
But apparently, people around the NFL may not think that is the case.
Dianna Russini of The Athletic has unpacked what she calls a strange situation in New England, which could lead to some organizational changes.
"As for the Giants and Patriots, it’s all been very weird, to say the least," Russini wrote. "Inside those buildings, it seems like most people believe they’ll get more time — specifically the head coaches. But from the outside looking in, there’s a sense from those around the league that moves are coming for both franchises."
Russini did not specify whose job could be on the line, but it certainly is entirely possible that Mayo may not be as safe as he thinks he is.
Of course, there is always the possibility that the Pats make some alterations around Mayo, such as finding a new offensive coordinator amid Alex Van Pelt's struggles.
The Patriots entered the year with the least talented roster in the NFL, and most people wouldn't argue that. As a result, many feel that New England's coaching staff should get some more time.
That being said, at least some progression was expected in Foxborough, and if anything, the Pats have actually gone backward in 2024.
The one positive is that the Patriots seem to have found their franchise quarterback in Drake Maye.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!