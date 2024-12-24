Did Jerod Mayo Just Reveal His Patriots Future?
The job security of New England Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo has been a major discussion during the second half of the 2024 NFL season.
Would the Patriots seriously fire Mayo after just one year at the helm?
Some are actively calling for Mayo's job, but the general consensus seems to be that Robert Kraft will at least give him one more season.
Based on Mayo's recent comments, it seems like he already knows he will be around in 2025.
During an appearance on WEEI's The Greg Hill Show, Mayo made some rather telling comments about the roster and the coaching staff that would lead you to believe that he fully anticipates being back on the sideline next September.
“Look, I try to stay as present as possible, but the reality is you always have to look out the front windshield when you’re trying to build a team," Mayo said (h/t Sara Marshall of Musket Fire.) "For me, after we get through the season, there are a lot of things, a lot of checklists you have to go through: what players you want to keep around, what coaches you want to keep around here.”
So, basically, Mayo is already considering which coaches will remain on the staff next season and what type of roster turnover New England will have.
That falls in line with the reports that Kraft is behind Mayo at the current point in time, and the fact that the Pats played the Buffalo Bills so tough this past Sunday probably earned Mayo some points.
Plus, it also appears that the Patriots players have Mayo's back, so all signs are pointing to the former NFL linebacker returning as New England's head coach next season.
That being said, this is the NFL, and anything can happen.
