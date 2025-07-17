Insider Drops Massive Intel on Patriots' Potential WR Trade
The New England Patriots may need even more wide receiver help after it was recently revealed that Stefon Diggs may begin the regular season on the PUP list, meaning he would not be eligible to make his Patriots debut until Week 5.
New England had the worst receiving corps in football last year, so the Pats' offense probably won't be able survive four weeks without Diggs if no one else steps up. And let's be honest: the Patriots' receiver room is very thin on genuine talent.
As a result, New England may pursue a trade, and Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated feels that the Pats could make a strong play for Washington Commanders star Terry McLaurin if he becomes available.
“I think the Patriots would be very interested in this,” Breer said on NBC Sports Boston. “Now, there’s a price point for all of it. What would that mean? Obviously, he’s not going to come here with an unresolved contract situation so you’d be talking about a draft pick plus a contract."
McLaurin is currently at odds with the Commanders over his contract. He has just one year left on his deal and is looking for an extension, but Washington seems hesitant to pay him the $30 million per year he is apparently seeking. Considering McLaurin turns 30 years old in September, that is entirely understandable.
The Pats would almost certainly have similar concerns, but Breer wonders if the Patriots would be able to pass up the opportunity to add the two-time Pro Bowler for Drake Maye.
“But certainly as far as what they’re looking for from a person, as a player, helping Drake Maye — this guy checks every box," Breer added.
McLaurin hauled in 82 receptions for 1,096 yards and 13 touchdowns last season and has registered five straight 1,000-yard campaigns.
