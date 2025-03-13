Insider Drops Massive Update on Patriots QB Trade Talks
The New England Patriots are obviously set under center for the long haul, as Drake Maye put together a very impressive rookie campaign. They also just signed Josh Dobbs to serve as Maye's backup in 2025.
So, what does that mean for Joe Milton III, who, like Maye, was selected by the Patriots in the NFL Draft last spring?
There has been rampant trade speculation surrounding Milton, who displayed considerable potential with a strong performance against the Buffalo Bills in the regular-season finale.
There are definitely some quarterback-needy teams that could try to make a play for Milton, but as of right now, it doesn't look like much is happening.
Ian Rapoport of NFL media has provided an update on New England's trade discussions surrounding Milton, stating that there really isn't any momentum about a possible deal.
“I will say, I have not heard any traction about a Joe Milton trade,” Rapoport said during an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show. “I haven’t. I’ve asked, plenty. I’ve not heard any traction.”
Milton went 22-for-29 with 241 yards and a touchdown, also punching in a rushing score during the Pats' Week 18 victory over the Bills. He also displayed some pretty terrific talent during his time at Tennessee, exhibiting clear dual-threat capabilities and a cannon for an arm.
However, if the Patriots do end up moving Milton, it would probably make more sense for them to do so during the preseason, when teams may get more desperate to add a signal-caller due to injuries and other factors.
Right now, New England probably wouldn't be able to extract anything more than a Day 3 pick out of Milton, but that could change the closer we get to the 2025 NFL campaign.
