Patriots' Bill Belichick a 'Clown' With Cowboys?
Former New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick has been mentioned in a ton of rumors in recent weeks. A lot of those rumors have connected him as a potential option for the Dallas Cowboys.
After a slow start to the season from the Cowboys, there is speculation that Mike McCarthy is very firmly on the hot seat. Jerry Jones is not expected to have too long of a leash with his current staff.
Replacing McCarthy with Belichick has been talked about as an option since the 2023 NFL season ended up with a playoff disappointment in the Wild Card.
While that has been a hot topic, one former player does not think it would be a good situation.
Andrew Hawkins, a former NFL wide receiver who is now an analyst for ESPN, did not hold back at all when it came to his reasoning for Belichick to Dallas not being a good fit.
"If you put a king in a circus, the circus doesn't look like a palace. The king looks like a clown. There's a culture in Dallas that is not conducive to bringing out the best of Bill Belichick."
He went on further, talking more about how Belichick and Jones may not mesh well together.
"He wants to run the show, he wants to be the one to pick the players, he wants to go in the media and say what he wants because it's his team. None of that works for Bill Belichick, because when he was running an organization, top to bottom, nobody talked to the media."
Hawkins' reasoning makes perfect sense and he's very possibly right. The idea that Jones and Belichick, both men who have very strong opinions, could work together in harmony is not very feasible. There would almost certainly be major disagreements between the two.
On the field, Belichick could bring exactly what the Cowboys need. He would bring structure and a winning culture. Those are both things that Dallas needs to have instilled in them.
Expect to continue hearing the Belichick to the Cowboys rumors. Those aren't going to go away anytime soon.
